NBA 2018-19: How a Curry-less Warriors, managed to edge past the Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant scored his season-high to lead the Golden State Warriors comeback over the Orlando Magic, 116-110, to close out a four-game homestand at the Oracle Arena.

The Magic built a 64-47 lead at halftime, but the Warriors rallied back in the third quarter with a 21-7 run. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back threes to start the fourth quarter and cut the Magic's lead to five. Durant's three with 22 seconds remaining sealed off the comeback.

The Warriors were without their all-stars Stephen Curry and Draymond who are nursing their injuries.

Durant became the seventh player in Warriors history to post consecutive 40-point games — along with Curry, Thompson, Antawn Jamison, Purvis Short, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain.

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

He finished the game with 49 points on 16-of-33 from the field, 4-of-10 from 3-point range and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line, nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Thompson added 29 points (19 in the fourth quarter) on 11-of-23 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

Nikola Vucevic paced the Magic with 30 points. Terrence Ross (28), Jonathan Isaac (15) and Mo Bamba (11) also finished with double figures. The Magic came off a fresh win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando.

The Warriors won their third straight games after a four-game losing streak.

Tip-Ins

Magic: Aaron Gordon began 0 for 6 then left in the third with lower back tightness and didn't return. Evan Fournier made four of his first six shots then missed his final eight for Orlando.

Warriors: Curry will return to practice on Wednesday, still doubtful vs Toronto on Thursday. Draymond Green was limited to conditioning work on Monday. Key reserve Alfonzo McKinnie was sidelined for a sixth consecutive game.

Kevin Durant scores season-high 49 as Warriors rally to beat Magic

Up next

Magic: Continue their West Coast swing at Portland on Wednesday.

Warriors: At Raptors on Thursday trying for a ninth straight victory in the series and fifth in a row in Toronto.