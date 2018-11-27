×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: How a Curry-less Warriors, managed to edge past the Orlando Magic

Valen Karl Ranoy
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29   //    27 Nov 2018, 12:39 IST

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant scored his season-high to lead the Golden State Warriors comeback over the Orlando Magic, 116-110, to close out a four-game homestand at the Oracle Arena.

The Magic built a 64-47 lead at halftime, but the Warriors rallied back in the third quarter with a 21-7 run. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back threes to start the fourth quarter and cut the Magic's lead to five. Durant's three with 22 seconds remaining sealed off the comeback.

The Warriors were without their all-stars Stephen Curry and Draymond who are nursing their injuries.

Durant became the seventh player in Warriors history to post consecutive 40-point games — along with Curry, Thompson, Antawn Jamison, Purvis Short, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain.

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

He finished the game with 49 points on 16-of-33 from the field, 4-of-10 from 3-point range and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line, nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Thompson added 29 points (19 in the fourth quarter) on 11-of-23 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

Nikola Vucevic paced the Magic with 30 points. Terrence Ross (28), Jonathan Isaac (15) and Mo Bamba (11) also finished with double figures. The Magic came off a fresh win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando.

The Warriors won their third straight games after a four-game losing streak.

Tip-Ins

Magic: Aaron Gordon began 0 for 6 then left in the third with lower back tightness and didn't return. Evan Fournier made four of his first six shots then missed his final eight for Orlando.

Warriors: Curry will return to practice on Wednesday, still doubtful vs Toronto on Thursday. Draymond Green was limited to conditioning work on Monday. Key reserve Alfonzo McKinnie was sidelined for a sixth consecutive game.

Kevin Durant scores season-high 49 as Warriors rally to beat Magic
Kevin Durant scores season-high 49 as Warriors rally to beat Magic

Up next

Magic: Continue their West Coast swing at Portland on Wednesday.

Warriors: At Raptors on Thursday trying for a ninth straight victory in the series and fifth in a row in Toronto.





Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Orlando Magic Kevin Durant Klay Thompson Leisure Reading
Valen Karl Ranoy
CONTRIBUTOR
Ruthlessly critique of all that exists
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
5 Famous NBA players with at least 30 points and 30...
RELATED STORY
Tracy McGrady enshrined into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Key takeaways from Lakers loss at home to...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Durant could leave the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
Golden State Warriors: Drama within the franchise is the...
RELATED STORY
10 Interesting facts about Shaquille O’Neal you might not...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 players who recorded 40 points and 20 rebounds...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us