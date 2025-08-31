Cyprus vs Spain Prediction and Preview - Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025

Cyprus has a mountain to climb to notch its first win of the 2025 EuroBasket when it takes on defending champions, Spain, on Sunday. In their last game, they lost 96-69 to Greece on Saturday at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol.Konstantinos Simitzis recorded 14 points, five rebounds and one assist. Darral Willis added 15 points, eight rebounds and one assist.Spain, on the other hand, recovered from its opening game shock 83-69 loss to Georgia on Thursday. They won Game 2, 88-67 against Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina on Saturday, with Memphis Grizzlies center Santi Aldama recording 19 points and five rebounds, while Willy Hernangomez chipped in with 16 points, four rebounds and one assist.Cyprus vs Spain preview, lineups and predictionThe Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol will host the showdown, which starts at 6:15 PM local time and 11:15 a.m. ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.Moneyline: CYP (+2500) vs. ESP (-1000000)Spread: CYP (+36.5) vs ESP (-36.5)Total: CYP o159.5 (-113) vs. ESP u159.5 (-113)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Game PreviewCyprus' first-ever EuroBasket tournament hasn't gone as planned. They entered by being one of the host nations. Led by coach Christoforos Livadiotis, they will hope that home-court advantage gives them the much-needed boost as they face a daunting task against Spain.Spain is going through a transition phase. Aldama, the Hernangomez brothers and Dario Brizuela have all stepped up to help defend the title they won in 2022.Cyprus vs Spain lineupsCYPAntreas ChristodoulouGiannis GiannarasAeneas JungStefanos IliadisMichalis KoumisChristos LoizidesSimon MichailIoannis PashialisKonstantinos SimitzisNikos StylianouFilippos TigkasDarral WillisESPJosep PuertoSergio De LarreaJaime PradillaMario Saint-SuperyXabi Lopez-ArosteguiSanti AldamaDario BrizuelaWilly HernangomezSanti YustaJuancho HernangomezJoel ParraYankuba SimaCyprus vs Spain PredictionThe host is no match for Spain in their third round Group C game. Expect a heavy win for the Spaniards, who will dominate the game from tip-off.