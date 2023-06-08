“Daddy I think I changed my mind" - Jayson Tatum reveals son Deuce's hilarious response after watching new Spiderman movie

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is enjoying his offseason, spending time with his son Deuce. Tatum tweeted out a funny quote from his five-year-old about how he might not be the main superhero in Deuce’s life anymore.

“Daddy I think I changed my mind. I might want to be spider man when I grow up… but I still want to be you,” Deuce said.

The remark came after the pair went to see the newly released animated movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse”. The movie has gotten rave reviews and it appears Deuce is among those who enjoyed the film.

Who is Deuce Tatum? Getting to know the son of the basketball star

Tatum’s son, Deuce is often seen at Celtic games. He was often seen wearing giant headphones to block out crowd noise while attending. The headphones adorably appearing to outweigh the little man’s head.

Deuce often goes viral on the internet. He has been seen playing with Tatum’s Celtics teammates and holding up signs cheering on his father.

Deuce has no siblings so far. He is the only son of Tatum and ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. The two are now split and co-parenting their child. They were high school sweethearts. Not much is known about Lachell. She keeps a very low profile. The two do not live together.

Tatum has been linked to singer Ella Mai. The two have reportedly been an item since October 2020. Although no official statements have ever been made by their representatives.

Tatum was just 19 years old and still attending Duke University when Deuce was born. Tatum says his mother has been a huge help in raising his son. His mother reportedly lives nearby Tatum in Boston.

Deuce should be set up for life. His father has already amassed $88 million in career earnings. He still has $104.4 million remaining on his current deal.

Tatum also reportedly does not spend any of his contract money. The 25-year-old instead maintains his lifestyle relying solely on endorsement deals. He is endorsed by Gatorade and Subway, and just released a signature shoe with Nike under the Jordan Brand.

