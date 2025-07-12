Dallas Maverick vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 12

The Dallas Mavericks will play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center. This will be their second game in the Las Vegas Summer League, with both teams securing a win in the previous game.
In their first game, the Spurs secured a convincing 111-70 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Dallas Mavericks edged out the Lakers 87-85. Both teams will hope to continue this winning run on the weekend.
This game will also see Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper face each other for the first time. The Spurs rookie has not featured in the Summer League due to a groin injury and will make his debut against the Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs game details and odds
The game between the two Texan teams is scheduled for tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs preview
The Mavericks' first game in the Summer League was highly anticipated with Cooper Flag set to make his debut. Facing the LA Lakers, Dallas was behind at the break, but rallied back in the second half, earning a narrow two-point win.
Flagg's debut was quieter than expected as he recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-21 from the field. Two-way player Ryan Nembhard led the Mavs on the night, scoring 21 points and giving five assists.
The Spurs had a great start in the Las Vegas Summer League, dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers. They entered this tournament after an uneventful California Classic, where they won a game and lost two. However, they made up for their losses with a 41-point win over Philly.
Dylan Harper is yet to feature for the Spurs, but they aren't without other talents. G-League player David Jones-Garcia has been a revelation and had another great performance on Thursday. The forward recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs predictions
The game between the Mavs and the Spurs will be tough to call, given their rosters. However, with the Spurs having played more games, they could have enough chemistry to take down the Mavericks. Despite that being said, Cooper Flagg should lead Dallas to victory after a disappointing first game.
