  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Maverick vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 12

Dallas Maverick vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 12

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 12, 2025 08:50 GMT
Dallas Maverick vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Source: Imagn)
Dallas Maverick vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Mavericks will play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center. This will be their second game in the Las Vegas Summer League, with both teams securing a win in the previous game.

Ad

In their first game, the Spurs secured a convincing 111-70 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Dallas Mavericks edged out the Lakers 87-85. Both teams will hope to continue this winning run on the weekend.

This game will also see Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper face each other for the first time. The Spurs rookie has not featured in the Summer League due to a groin injury and will make his debut against the Mavericks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The game between the two Texan teams is scheduled for tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

TeamsOddsTotalMoneyline
Dallas Mavericks+1o172.5 (-110)-104
San Antonio Spurs-1u172.5 (-114)-118
Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

The Mavericks' first game in the Summer League was highly anticipated with Cooper Flag set to make his debut. Facing the LA Lakers, Dallas was behind at the break, but rallied back in the second half, earning a narrow two-point win.

Flagg's debut was quieter than expected as he recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-21 from the field. Two-way player Ryan Nembhard led the Mavs on the night, scoring 21 points and giving five assists.

Ad

The Spurs had a great start in the Las Vegas Summer League, dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers. They entered this tournament after an uneventful California Classic, where they won a game and lost two. However, they made up for their losses with a 41-point win over Philly.

Dylan Harper is yet to feature for the Spurs, but they aren't without other talents. G-League player David Jones-Garcia has been a revelation and had another great performance on Thursday. The forward recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.

Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster

Dallas Mavericks

PlayerPosition
Miles KellyGuard
Ryan NembhardGuard
Melvin AjinçaForward
Nolan HickmanGuard
Zhuric PhelpsGuard
Cooper FlaggForward
Jamarion SharpCenter
Aliou DiarraCenter
Matthew ClevelandGuard
Maxwell LewisForward
Jordan HallForward
Matt CrossForward
Obinna Anochili-KillenForward
Moussa CisséCenter
Gabe McGlothanForward
Jaylin WilliamsForward
Ad

San Antonio Spurs

PlayerPosition
Chibuzo AgboGuard
Carter BryantForward
Cam CarterGuard
Dexter DennisGuard
Ibrahima DialloForward
Mouhamet DioufForward
Dylan HarperGuard
Harrison IngramGuard
David Jones-GarciaForward
Kyle MangasGuard
Nate Mensah Center
Riley MinixForward
Jacksen MoniForward
Omari MooreGuard
Jameer Nelson Jr.Guard
Osayi OsifoForward
Noah FarrakhanGuard
Josh UdujeGuard
Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs predictions

The game between the Mavs and the Spurs will be tough to call, given their rosters. However, with the Spurs having played more games, they could have enough chemistry to take down the Mavericks. Despite that being said, Cooper Flagg should lead Dallas to victory after a disappointing first game.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications