Dallas Mavericks 111-126 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Kawhi Leonard overpowers spirited Luka Doncic in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs round 1

The NBA community was treated to one of the highest-scoring Game 7 in NBA history, as the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks fought for a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The LA Clippers secured their first home win to advance to the next round and break the away victory pattern in this series. Total second-half dominance on offense and stellar defensive play guaranteed victory for the home team.

It was a disappointing showing for the Dallas Mavericks, who could not answer back as the LA Clippers ran away with the lead. Although Luka Doncic scored 46 points in the tie, he was very passive in the second half and did not do much to bail his team out of the rut.

Kawhi Leonard was one assist shy of recording his first triple-double in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Regardless, it was a scoring frenzy for the LA Clippers as seven of their players recorded double figures.

The LA Clippers led the Dallas Mavericks at the half

Kawhi Leonard #2 and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers celebrate a three point basket

Luka Doncic, as usual, got off to a sensational start and recorded 29 points in the first half of the game. Low production from the Dallas Mavericks bench and a superior offense from the LA Clippers resulted in a 70-62 score in favor of the Clippers.

Luka Doncic carrying the mavs like pic.twitter.com/tMHmrYaq0B — UZi (@13Uzi) June 6, 2021

Mavs first half thoughts:

— Luka Doncic is the on the very short list for best player in the world

— Mavs need to go nuts in talent acquisition this offseason. Not add a few pieces. Go. Nuts. Trades, free agency, whatever. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) June 6, 2021

😂😂😂

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, it doesn’t matter. Luka Doncic unstoppable 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RhL4xFY9N5 — think.™🌊 ▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀ (@_GLVSS_) June 6, 2021

Terrence Mann was a game-changer for the LA Clippers with 14 first-half points off the bench. His effort on the defensive end is also worthy of note.

LOOK AT TERENCE MANN, THE HERO OF GAME 7 — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) June 6, 2021

Terence playing like a Mann!! — Captain Tripps (@fafafofo69) June 6, 2021

Marcus Morris

Reggie Jackson

Terence Mann



All just had the game of their lives lol



Jazz in 3 — Frosty❄️ (@DFrosty98) June 6, 2021

The LA Clippers started to assert their dominance to close out the second half. Low production from the Dallas Mavericks bench and a superior offense from the LA Clippers resulted in a 70-62 score in favor of the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks could not orchestrate a comeback

Boban Marjanovic was the spark in the Dallas Mavericks offense late in the game as he gradually helped his team close the gap on the score sheet.

Got out played by Boban Marjanovic https://t.co/Sp0GIFmCZO — Russell Westbrook is the Triple Double King (@tiredtofb) June 6, 2021

Boban Marjanovic finished Nba season with style! He had 14p 10r 3a!#BeoBasket — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Kawhi activated MVP mode to lead the LA Clippers to a 26-4 run to end the third quarter, resulting in a 15-point lead heading into the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard was responsible for 18 straight Clippers points in the 4th quarter of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/6qCt34OxDO — wojvert (@_nba247_) June 6, 2021

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers withstand a 46-point outburst from Luka Doncic to eliminate the Mavericks from the NBA playoffs for the second straight season. #NBA https://t.co/jWpBzj4d2i — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 6, 2021

Kawhi Leonard guarding Luka Doncic resulted in him shooting 37.5/30 splits for the series, watch the game casual. — NotThePerc30 (@Perc30D) June 6, 2021

KAWHI LEONARD . KING OF LA pic.twitter.com/QJ1sQ4qJDG — ICE TRAE KING OF NY (@yobagg2) June 6, 2021

Kawhi Leonard crush a mf hopes and dreams and be on the post game interview like: pic.twitter.com/C76kY6nGUj — Qůack🦆 (@4pfQuack) June 6, 2021

Marcus Morris consistently knocked down threes and finished the game as the second-highest scorer for the LA Clippers. He also received hearty cheers from Markieff Morris, who was available to support his brother after getting eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.

Marcus Morris during game 7 pic.twitter.com/xdc1ackHxG — Cameron Grigsby (@cam_grigsby) June 6, 2021

marcus morris to the mavs right now pic.twitter.com/IHAZiCpPdg — buckets (@buckets) June 6, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have once again been eliminated from the NBA playoffs first round by the LA Clippers for two consecutive years. The Clippers will go on to face the Utah Jazz in the second round.

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar