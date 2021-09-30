Dallas Mavericks 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

It's going to be an intriguing year for the Dallas Mavericks as the team will have a new man in charge of the huddles. Since 2008, the only head coach that the Mavericks grew accustomed to was Rick Carlisle. After deciding to step away from Dallas this offseason before eventually agreeing to a deal with the Indiana Pacers, the Mavericks will now look to Jason Kidd to try and make some noise in the Western Conference.

Heading into the season, this Dallas Mavericks team looks similar on paper compared to last year. After finishing the 2020-21 season with a 42-30 record, Dallas was positioned as the fifth seed heading into the NBA playoffs. The Mavericks would eventually lose in Game 7 of the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers in a tough fought series. With the team battling a number of injuries throughout the year, especially when it came to Kristaps Porzingis, it was an up-and-down type of season for the Mavericks. That just goes to show you the type of team that Dallas had, as they were still able to finish in the middle of the pack in the West. Luka Doncic continues to blossom as a superstar in this league and it's safe to say that basketball fans all over the world are eager to see what Luka can do throughout the upcoming season.

Dallas Mavericks' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

While it wasn't the "flashiest" offseason for the Dallas Mavericks, they still added some strategic pieces to the puzzle. Most notable was the addition of Reggie Bullock in free agency. Bullock had himself a solid year with the New York Knicks last year, averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 41% from three.

One of the most important orders of business for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason was bringing back one of their own. That's just what the organization did when they re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four year, $74 million contract. Hardaway has continued to be a crucial piece for the Mavericks, as he is expected to start at shooting guard. Another sneaky addition by Dallas this offseason was adding Sterling Brown. It remains to be seen what type of role Brown can carve out early with this Mavericks rotation, but there was a clear goal to add some depth on the wings this offseason for Dallas.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

30-ish minutes 'til the bell rings. More: Dallas, I'm told, is expected to reach agreement to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. early in free agency. Hardaway and Boban Marjanovic are two Mavs free agents they were determined to retain and sources say they will.



When it comes to the center position, the Mavericks didn't do much tinkering. They already have some solid depth when it comes to the likes of Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber. Dallas also brought back Bojan Marjanovic and Willie Cauley-Stein, two moves that were expected heading into the offseason.

Important storylines for Dallas Mavericks' training camp

#1 What does Jason Kidd plan to do with Kristaps Porzingis?

The Dallas Mavericks know that if they are going to have any chance of making some noise in the Western Conference, they're going to need Kristaps Porzingis involved. New head coach Jason Kidd has made it a point of emphasis throughout the offseason to try and connect with Porzingis, even traveling to see him in his home country of Latvia. What's been even more interesting is that Kidd recently told the media that the plan is for Porzingis to start at power forward this year.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Jason Kidd says the plan is for Dwight Powell to start at center for Mavs with Kristaps Porzingis at power forward. Jason Kidd says the plan is for Dwight Powell to start at center for Mavs with Kristaps Porzingis at power forward.

Porzingis has been the starting center for the majority of his time with the Dallas Mavericks. He's had some success in New York playing power forward, so there's probably some optimism here from Kidd and company that they can get the "old" Porzingis back in a groove.

#2 Will the Mavericks get some help from their youth?

There are a couple of names to keep an eye on with this Dallas Mavericks roster this year that might become "sneaky" contributors in the rotation. The first is Josh Green, who was Dallas' 18th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. After showing some flashes throughout his rookie year, Green has the two-way ability to carve out a role in this rotation, especially with his talent as a defender. Don't be surprised if the Mavericks coaching staff gives Green a chance to earn minutes. Tyrell Terry is another name to keep an eye on. After spending the majority of his rookie year in the G-League, Terry has offensive firepower to his game and could become an intriguing piece off the bench.

#3 Can Jalen Brunson make a run at Sixth Man of the Year?

One of the more underrated talents in the NBA, there's some darkhorse appeal for Jalen Brunson to have a breakout year with the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson saw his numbers take a jump last year as he went on to finish with averages of 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from 3. Sometimes a new regime can unlock the ability of a player. With Brunson expected to play a big role off the bench, he could become a sneaky Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Predicted starting lineup for the Dallas Mavericks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

With Jason Kidd revealing two of the starting spots, we have ourselves a pretty solid idea of what this Dallas Mavericks lineup should look like on opening night. Expect the center position to be interchangeable with the likes of Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

