Dallas Mavericks: 3 small forwards the team could still sign ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

Corey Brewer is among the small forwards that the Mavericks could bring in ahead of the new season

The Dallas Mavericks enter the 2019-20 season with the goal of making the playoffs. The team has missed on the postseason for three straight seasons, although the Mavs have recruited well over the past year, and now possess one of the best duos in the NBA in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Nevertheless, competition in the Western Conference is at an all-time high and the Mavs face a battle to sneak into the playoffs. While the overall roster is strong, the team lack some depth at forward, and the addition of a veteran body would help fuel their postseason push. So, with the 2019-20 season just weeks away, here are three free-agent forwards that the Mavs should target.

#3 Luc Mbah a Moute

Luc Mbah a Moute enjoyed a notable one-year spell with the Houston Rockets

Just 12 months ago, Luc Mbah a Moute was widely regarded as one of the most underrated forwards in the NBA. The Cameroonian had played a vital role in the Houston Rockets' run to the 2018 Western Conference Finals, and his defensive work, in particular, was excellent.

Nevertheless, Mbah a Moute now finds himself without a team following an injury-hit season which concluded with the Clippers releasing him after just four appearances. While there are ongoing doubts regarding the condition of his right knee, Mbah a Moute should have at least a year of good basketball left following an extended rest.

The 33-year-old won't offer the same numbers as Justin Jackson or Tim Hardaway Jr., however, a young Mavs team already has plenty of offensive options and Mbah a Moute is a huge defensive upgrade over their current options. The veteran would also provide experience and leadership to a locker room that has recently lost Dirk Nowitzki, and overall, Mbah a Moute would be a great addition.

