Dallas Mavericks 97-111 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter applauds Joel Embiid as he continues MVP-caliber year

The Philadelphia 76ers shut down the Dallas Mavericks for their 22nd win of the season on Thursday night. The 76ers had standout performances from their two All-Star selections, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
The game's leading scorer, Joel Embiid, finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Simmons tallied 15 points of his own to go along with seven assists, but the real show came on the 76ers defensive end.
The Philadelphia 76ers forced 18 turnovers in this game, seven of which were committed by Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic. Dwight Howard led the way with three blocks and a steal, but the entire defense was razor-sharp this evening.
Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers shine on defense for win over Dallas Mavericks
Coach Doc Rivers has made the Philadelphia 76ers very fluid in his first season in charge. The trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris leads the line for this well-balanced roster that has five floor spacers and ample bench depth.
The defensive effort of the 76ers to hold a strong Dallas Mavericks team to under 100 points can not be understated. Joel Embiid making his presence felt in the paint leads to steals on kick-out passes, and the Sixers are leading the league on the fastbreak.
Embiid was not the only one getting it done in the paint, as Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 8 boards of his own. The Philadelphia 76ers truly put on a team effort tonight to hold on to the top spot in the East for the time being.
Philadelphia 76ers fans can feel good about this victory, but the team must get ready for a road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, February 27th. As the 76ers try to make a run in the East, they will need more defensive showings like this down the stretch.
