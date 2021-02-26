Dallas Mavericks 97-111 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter applauds Joel Embiid as he continues MVP-caliber year

The Philadelphia 76ers shut down the Dallas Mavericks for their 22nd win of the season on Thursday night. The 76ers had standout performances from their two All-Star selections, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The game's leading scorer, Joel Embiid, finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Simmons tallied 15 points of his own to go along with seven assists, but the real show came on the 76ers defensive end.

The Philadelphia 76ers forced 18 turnovers in this game, seven of which were committed by Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic. Dwight Howard led the way with three blocks and a steal, but the entire defense was razor-sharp this evening.

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers shine on defense for win over Dallas Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers shot 43% as a team tonight

Coach Doc Rivers has made the Philadelphia 76ers very fluid in his first season in charge. The trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris leads the line for this well-balanced roster that has five floor spacers and ample bench depth.

The defensive effort of the 76ers to hold a strong Dallas Mavericks team to under 100 points can not be understated. Joel Embiid making his presence felt in the paint leads to steals on kick-out passes, and the Sixers are leading the league on the fastbreak.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Joel Embiid's big night:

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are the first pair of Sixers to make three straight All-Star Games since Moses Malone and Julius Erving. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Sixers defeat the Mavericks 111-97



Embiid:

23 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK



Simmons:

15 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK#HereTheyCome | @drewmsmith pic.twitter.com/lAfFQAiIEp — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) February 26, 2021

Furkan hits his third three of the game.



Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are lovin’ it. pic.twitter.com/jvR8zdEmRk — Sergen (@sergenkumas) February 26, 2021

Something you love to see if you’re the #sixers: Embiid and Simmons just chillin during the 4th quarter while the rest of the team closes out the win. pic.twitter.com/zVZuqihqd1 — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

Embiid was not the only one getting it done in the paint, as Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 8 boards of his own. The Philadelphia 76ers truly put on a team effort tonight to hold on to the top spot in the East for the time being.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Philadelphia 76ers' victory at home:

This is the Dwight Howard the Mavs hoped to give a max deal! — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2021

Shaq just sipping his drink when Barkley said Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are “Shaq and Kobe like.” 😂



pic.twitter.com/IuIbs8DwCn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2021

Holy Dwight Howard. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

Richardson for Curry was such a great trade for the #Sixers. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) February 26, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers fans can feel good about this victory, but the team must get ready for a road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, February 27th. As the 76ers try to make a run in the East, they will need more defensive showings like this down the stretch.

Here are more reactions from the Philadelphia 76ers blowout win against the Dallas Mavericks:

Advertisement

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are shutting down Luka Doncic in the pick-and-roll pic.twitter.com/W5V1byg4kG — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) February 26, 2021

“I’m the best defensive player in the league. I can guard 1 through 5.”



- Ben Simmons on his defense. 🔐



(via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/MjvfNkP1VI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2021

let's talk about the 76ers' defense — dhwani (@dhwanisaraiya_) February 26, 2021