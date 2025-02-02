With the LA Lakers trading franchise star Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, the new-look Mavericks look like a top-heavy offense unit as they acquire the former superstar guard from the Dallas Mavericks. Here's a quick look at the trade details broken by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The blockbuster deal sees Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in a three-team deal that also includes the Utah Jazz.

What does this mean for the Lakers and the Mavericks? For starters, LA gets a bonafide title winner in Doncic, and this trade instantly elevates them to title contenders. For the Mavs, it's balance and defense in Davis that makes them potential championship contenders.

Dallas Mavericks depth chart after acquiring Anthony Davis in blockbuster three-team trade

With Anthony Davis in the mix, Daniel Gafford takes the backseat along with Dereck Lively II as the backup center. Max Christie comes off the bench as their reserve guard behind Kyrie Irving. Here's a quick look at the Mavericks depth chart ft. Davis.

Position Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit PG Kyrie Irving Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy SG Spencer Dinwiddie Max Christie Quentin Grimes SF Klay Thompson Dante Exum NajI Marshall PF PJ Washington Anthony Davis Dereck Lively II C Anthony Davis Daniel Gafford PJ Washington

The Mavs now boast of balance and a reliable, formidable force on both ends of the floor. Can AD level up Dallas?

