Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec. 27): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Josh Green's availability

The Dallas Mavericks have made a good start to the season but they will need Kyrie Irving and Josh Green to be healthy to increase their chances for a good playoff spot. After a memorable Christmas Day game vs the Phoenix Suns, this team is going to host the Cleveland Cavaliers this coming Wednesday, December 27.

The game between the Cavs and Mavs will take place inside the halls of the American Airlines Center located in Dallas, Texas with the tip-off commencing at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The television rights are given to Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports Ohio. Both feeds can be seen through an online livestream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

In the most recent injury report by the Dallas Mavericks, they have Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber marked as 'questionable' and should be game-time decisions by the team's medical staff.

However, Kyrie Irving is still on the bubble with no timetable to return from his heel injury while Josh Green is expected to return to the team's roster by early January.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Josh Green?

The 31-year-old Kyrie Irving has missed the Dallas Mavericks' last nine games due to a heel injury and the tricky part here is that the team doctors are not giving a timeline for recovery. The good news is, this is not season or career-ending but the team is taking extra caution as they need Irving more by the time the playoffs start.

On the other hand, Josh Green suffered a right elbow sprain and is only set to miss the 'next couple weeks', according to the Mavs medical staff since December 5. The good news is, he already has a timetable to return and it should be by early January.

Kyrie Irving and Josh Green's stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This is the first time that the Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 season. The last time both teams met was back on December 17, 2022, with the Cavs winning in overtime by just one point.

Luka Doncic was not able to play and Kyrie Irving was not yet part of the Mavs organization at that time. Josh Green was also out due to an injury.

In the 18 games that Green played for the Dallas Mavericks this season, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Irving appeared in 17 games this season, providing the Mavs with 23.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per night.