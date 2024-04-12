Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving's status against Detroit Pistons (April 12)

The Dallas Mavericks have released their injury report, tagging both Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II as out for the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons for their second and final matchup of their season series. The matchup is included in the NBA's 15-game lineup for Friday.

With the Mavericks securely locked into the fifth seed in the Western Conference, their upcoming games against the Pistons and OKC Thunder don't hold much weight in terms of playoff implications. Given this, it is wise to prioritize the health and rest of key players like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in preparation for the postseason.

Doncic, despite putting up impressive performances, faces tough competition in the MVP race, notably trailing Nikola Jokic. This further diminishes the urgency to have him on the court for these matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This games present an opportunity for players such as Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green to step up and take on additional minutes, providing them with valuable playing time and allowing the team to manage their workload effectively.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II?

Rising star center Dereck Lively, who's still in his rookie season, has been unable to practice since March 31 owing to a sprain in his right knee. With the playoffs looming, his participation remains uncertain. However, with Dallas securing a spot that circumvents the play-in tournament, there's a silver lining: Lively will now have ample time for rest and rehabilitation.

Expand Tweet

Irving, who has been a standout in recent games, faced a setback due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for the first time since Feb. 3. His availability for the start of the playoffs remains uncertain, with Sunday's game against OKC likely to offer insight into his recovery progress.

In Irving's absence, players such as Tim Hardaway, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy may see extended playing time.

During a high-profile matchup against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 22, Kyrie Irving sustained a thumb injury while attempting to swipe the ball from Jayson Tatum mid-dribble.

However, his timing was off, resulting in the injury. Post-game, Irving was spotted wearing a thumb brace, but X-rays showed no signs of fracture, providing a positive outlook on his recovery. He missed six games due to this setback before making his return against the Philadelphia 76ers.