Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Mar 19): Latest on Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II's status

The Dallas Mavericks are set to be without two of their star men for their upcoming fixture against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Both Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II are listed on the injury list but they aren't the only ones currently out for the Texan outfit. The Mavs are currently going through an injury crisis with 10 players out.

Ad

After trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, the Dallas Mavericks have endured a tough spell with injuries. Anthony Davis, who joined the team in exchange for the Slovenian, had a great debut against the Houston Rockets, recording 26 points and 16 rebounds. However, the center was then ruled out due to a thigh injury and has been out ever since.

On the other hand, Dereck Lively II's last appearance came against the Denver Nuggets in January. The young center has been an important player for the Mavs in the past two seasons but will miss another game due to his ankle injury. However, there has been a positive update regarding his return. According to reports from ESPN, Lively is back to doing individual court sessions and will be re-evaluated again this week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from the big man duo missing from the roster, the Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving (ACL), Kai Jones (Quadriceps), Caleb Martin (Hip), Jaden Hardy (Ankle), Dante Exum (Right Hand Fracture), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Wrist) and Daniel Gafford (knee).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Guard Brandon Williams has also joined this long list of injuries in the last few days with a hamstring issue and will miss out on the fixture against the Indiana Pacers. The long list of injuries has become a major problem for the Dallas Mavericks who are still in the play-in spots.

Ad

Currently 10th in the Western Conference, the Mavericks will need to rack up some wins if they want to remain in the post-season picture.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers game details

The tie between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers is scheduled for tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Indianapolis. This tie will be televised live on the FDSIN, KFAA and WTHR-13 networks, while viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing NBA League Pass.

In their last meeting, the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks by 7 points and will hope to repeat that result on Wednesday. Currently 10th with a 33-36 record, the Mavericks have been on a three-game losing streak which they will hope to end against the Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.