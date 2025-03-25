Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Mar. 25): Latest on Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II's availability 

The Dallas Mavericks go back-to-back to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Mavericks previously clinched a 129-114 home win against the Knicks in their previous meeting in November.

The Mavericks have seven players on their injury report for the upcoming contest. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision. Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum and Caleb Martin are out for the game while Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are out for the season.

Davis, who is dealing with a left abductor strain, made his return from his 18-game hiatus in the Mavs' previous matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He played over 26 minutes in the game and concluded with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block.

Daniel Gafford has been out since spraining his right MCL on Feb. 10 while Dereck Lively II has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a stress fracture in his right ankle. Both of them recently started practicing with the Mavs' G-League affiliate and it is uncertain if they'll be able to return to action before the end of the regular season.

Dante Exum suffered a broken bone in his left hand earlier this month and will likely be out for the remainder of the season. He had previously returned from a three-month absence due to a fractured right wrist during training camp ahead of the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Caleb Martin will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a right hip strain.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable (GTD) Abdomen Daniel Gafford Out Knee Dereck Lively II Out Ankle Dante Exum Out Hand Caleb Martin Out Hip Kyrie Irving Out (OFS) Knee Olivier-Maxence Prosper Out (OFS) Wrist

The Dallas Mavericks will likely deploy a starting lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Naji Marshall (SF), P.J. Washington (PF) and Kai Jones (C) for the upcoming game.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Preview

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup, the Dallas Mavericks are tied with the Phoenix Suns for 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 35-37 record. They have won three of their last 10 contests and are on a two-game winning streak following their 120-101 road victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Spencer Dinwiddie led them to victory with his double-double performance of 16 points, 12 assists, one rebound, and four steals. Naji Marshall led their scoring with 22 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks stand third in the East with a 44-26 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are coming off a 122-103 home win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading their victory charge with his double-double of 31 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks?

The Mavericks-Knicks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be televised nationally on TNT, and locally on MSG and KFAA. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

