Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (March 9): Latest on Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving's status

The Dallas Mavericks face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in Detroit for their third matchup of the regular season. The teams are 1-1 in their season series.

The Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference, with a 35-28 record. They have won five of their last 10 games, after snapping their three-game losing streak by beating the Miami Heat 114-108 at home on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are second-last in the Eastern Conference as well as the league, with a 10-52 record, and have won just two of their last 10 games. They also snapped a three-game losing streak after a 118-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets at home on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for Mar. 9

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Questionable (GTD) Right Elbow Sprain Dereck Lively II Out Personal

The Dallas Mavericks have two names listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II. Doncic's involvement will be a game-time decision, while Dereck Lively II is reported out.

Dereck Lively II is listed on the injury report, citing personal reasons. However, he also dealt with a calf injury after being kneed in the calf by Bam Adebayo late in the win over the Heat on Thursday.

He limped to the bench and prevented putting weight on it initially. After the game, Lively was walking around fine in the locker room before leaving the American Airlines Center.

Although Doncic is listed in the injury report due to a right elbow sprain, he has also been hampered by ankle problems throughout the season, including a right ankle sprain just before the NBA All-Star break.

After an incident against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Luka Doncic appeared to have difficulty standing but completed the game. The forthcoming contest will be the fifth straight game Doncic will play with an apparent ankle issue.

Beyond his ankle troubles, he has also contended with a nasal injury, which has been highlighted in the injury report in nine of the Dallas Mavericks' last 12 games. Despite the challenges, he has been fairly active in the lineup, missing only eight games this season.

The five-time All-Star recorded a triple-double in the Mavericks' win against the Miami Heat on Thursday, registering 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Doncic is averaging a triple-double performance of 34.4 points, 10.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds in his last 15 games.

Kyrie Irving was previously on the injury report three weeks ago due to a lingering thumb sprain but has been active since then. Irving will suit up for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday to take on the Detroit Pistons on the road.