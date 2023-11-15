Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 15): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber’s availability 

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will visit the Washington Wizards and Capitol One Arena for their second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday. The Mavericks suffered an embarrassing 131-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans during Tuesday's slate of NBA In-Season Tournament games. Dallas lost even though they were nearly healthy for that contest.

Their injury report will likely stay the same ahead of tonight's game against the Wizards. The Mavericks waived the white flag against the Pelicans before the final quarter, giving their rotation players decent rest ahead of a back-to-back game. Luka Doncic wasn't on the report yesterday. He will play against the Wizards, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The only key rotation player to feature was Maxi Kleber, who has missed the team's last three games. Kleber is dealing with a right small toe dislocation. He will get re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He tried to play on it, and it was still bothering him, so we're going to give him extended time to heal," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "He will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks."

Kleber has been integral for the Dallas Mavericks as a floor spacer and rim protector. Dallas will hope he can recover fully before returning to the team. They have a dynamic edge, especially on offense when he is on the floor.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Mavericks suffer biggest loss of the season as Luka Doncic is held to 5-of-16 shooting

The Dallas Mavericks suffered just their third yet biggest loss of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a surprising result considering the formidable form Jason Kidd's men were in entering that game. Dallas' offense was firing on cylinders as they scored a season-high 144 points in regulation against the LA Clippers before dropping 136 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

They scored a season-low 110 points in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans. Luka Doncic was held to 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting. He also committed eight of the team's 20 turnovers. The Pelicans defense suffocated him, leading to his worst performance of the year thus far.

Doncic wasn't expecting that coverage from the Pelicans, considering the teams had clashed just two days ago, and New Orleans didn't have an answer for him that day. All other players were significantly efficient, so this loss was on Doncic coming up short.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, like any other player, he was bound to have a mediocre night after a solid run to start the year. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will have a good opportunity to bounce back against the lowly Wizards in their next game.