Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 22): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s status 

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will look to bounce back against the LA Lakers after sustaining back-to-back losses for the first time this season. The Mavericks lost 132-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks before losing 129-113 to the Sacramento Kings.

The Mavs have dropped to 9-5 for the season. They are fourth in the conference standings and could slip further if they lose to the Lakers on Wednesday. Fortunately, Dallas doesn't have notable names on their official injury report for this game.

The Mavericks will have Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic healthy and available to play against LeBron James and Co. Seth Curry (questionable - hip soreness) and Maxi Kleber (out - dislocated small toe) are the only players on the report.

Irving had been on the injury report recently because of a foot injury. Meanwhile, Doncic is yet to make the injury report this season. The Mavericks will hope to make this count in what promises to be an enticing contest at the Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks could struggle against LA Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks' offense has been the core reason behind their success this season. But their defense continues to have room for improvement. One of the most significant issues the Mavs are facing is the lack of size in the wings. It could be a problem against the LA Lakers.

LeBron James has been shooting lights out, while Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince and Christian Wood could cause serious trouble if they get going. Dallas might turn to Grant Williams in an attempt to neutralize James, but if the other gets going, there's not much it can do to stop the Lakers defensively.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving may have a task at their hands to play out of their skins and put the Lakers under equal pressure defensively. The Lakers' lack of point-of-attack defense has been a concern.

With Doncic and Irving's ball-handling and scoring prowess, the Mavericks could come out on top against LA if this becomes a scoring contest. The Lakers aren't known for their shooting. So, a strong start offensively could swing the tie in Dallas' favor.

The Dallas Mavericks don't have the advantage in this game, as it's an away contest. However, the Mavericks will be fresh compared to the Lakers, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Their improved pace could be their calling card for this contest.