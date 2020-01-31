Dallas Mavericks News: Luka Doncic injures right ankle again, to undergo MRI

Doncic's injury will come as a huge blow to Dallas' homecourt advantage contention for the playoffs

Luka Doncic turned his right ankle during the Dallas Mavericks' practice on Thursday and is now in doubt for the game against Houston Rockets. Early reports, including those from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, suggest that this injury is similar to the one the Slovenian suffered back in December while playing against the Miami Heat.

A source describes Luka Doncic's right ankle injury as similar to the one he suffered earlier this season. Doncic missed four games and returned to practice 11 days later after his previous ankle sprain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 30, 2020

Tricky proposition for Dallas

While their upcoming schedule isn't that difficult, the Mavs are slated to face the Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on the road in their next two games and Doncic's absence could make things tricky for his side. Dallas are currently occupying the fifth seed in the West but are tied with Houston and the OKC Thunder in the seventh seed are only one game behind.

Extent of Doncic's injury

There's no confirmation yet on just how severe the 20-year-old's latest injury is. However, fans will be hoping that it's nothing serious. In any case, Marc Stein of the NY Times has suggested that Doncic is likely to undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the gravity of the situation.

Luka Doncic, I'm told, will undergo an MRI exam Friday to gauge the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday at practice — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2020

Even if things turn out to be positive, Rick Carlisle could be tempted to give Doncic additional rest given the favorable schedule for the Mavericks in the next couple of weeks. If things go south and the injury is more serious than expected, he could miss the 2020 All-Star Game, something that even the neutral fans wouldn't want.