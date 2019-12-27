Dallas Mavericks News: Luka Doncic signs with Jordan Brand

Davion Moore Published Dec 27, 2019

Luka Doncic has signed his first shoe deal

Luka Doncic is one of the NBA's most exciting young players. His dazzling play has helped the Dallas Mavericks become the fifth seed of the Western Conference.

Although he has missed the Mavericks' last four games with an ankle injury, he received a major opportunity in the meantime. As revealed by the Jordan Brand on their official Twitter account, Doncic is the latest addition to their roster.

The Slovenian spoke about the opportunity in a statement Jordan Brand released on Nike News.

"It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand," says Doncic. “Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”

The Jordan Brand features some of the NBA's biggest stars, as Doncic joins the company of players such as Blake Griffin and Russell Westbrook. The company also features young players such as Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, and Zion Williamson. This group will help usher in the next generation of the brand, as most of the brand's stars are now established veterans. Now, it is time for the young players to shine.

Luka Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists this season. He is arguably an MVP candidate as the Mavericks continue their season. The deal is a win-win for both the brand and Doncic, and fans should look forward to what comes next from the partnership.