Dallas Mavericks News: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist agrees to sign with Luka Doncic and Co.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist adds depth to the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks have had a tremendous season so far and will be keen on making a deep playoffs run. Led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference and are only four games behind the fourth seed Utah Jazz.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dallas have now agreed on a deal to sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The forward has already negotiated a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and will soon sign with the Mavs.

Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2020

Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2012 draft. His time with the Hornets came to an end after seeing his role with the team diminish this term. He's barely featured this season with career-low minutes of 13.3 per game while shooting nearly 30% from beyond the arc.

His best season to date came for Charlotte during the 2015-16 season where he averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field and 43.1% from range.

The forward is renowned for his defensive prowess and will add much-needed depth and length to the Dallas Mavericks. Coach Rick Carlisle will expect him to eat up minutes during the regular season with many not expecting him to play a huge role during the playoffs.

Having hit a rough patch of late, the Mavericks will welcome the signing of Kidd-Gilchrist. However, they are still well-positioned for the playoffs and these poor performances are due to the absence of Luka Doncic.