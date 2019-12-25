Dallas Mavericks News: Owner Mark Cuban blasts NBA's mid-season tournament proposal with scathing tweets

Arvind Sriram FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Mark Cuban is not a happy man

The NBA's proposal to make radical changes to the current status quo of the league with the organization of a mid-season tournament has been met with skepticism from all around.

The proposed tournament, which could come into effect from the 2021-22 season, will feature pool play between the 30 teams, with the eight best sides (six division winners and two teams with the next-best records) then advancing to a single-elimination tournament in mid-December.

In order to make the idea more attractive to players and owners, the league is reportedly mulling introducing a prize pool of $15m, with a $1 million-per-player purse for the winning team, as well as providing them with an extra first-round pick.

However, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has taken a shot at the proposed idea. Cuban took to Twitter to vent his frustrations, labeling the whole idea of the incentives and extra first-round pick 'dumb'.

So Dumb. What will teams that are in the tax going out do, tank the tournament because they don't want the pick ? Or teams trying to build cap room ? Be forced to trade it ? Draft and stash ? https://t.co/laxHWd9YMy — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 24, 2019

And to create incremental financial incentives to play games just sends so many wrong messages. Free agency recruitment will change. "Hey, we can't compete for a ring, but we go all out for the TBT, so sign with us and u could make another $1m" — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 24, 2019

Or the convo if the TBT winner doesn't make the playoffs. This is like the MLB trying to add drama to the All Star game by using it to assign home field advantage. How did that work out ? I can't hate an in season winner take all tournament enough. Hopefully TBT has a patent — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 24, 2019

Cuban is not one to mince his words and it's clear that he has no interest in seeing his side participate in such a tournament.

However, he does make a point; there are plenty of cons to this potential idea. Star players like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard among others, will not be attracted by the financial reward.

Advertisement

Teams without cap space might also look to tank the tournament so that they aren't burdened with an extra pick.

Players are unlikely to play hard for their side to draft someone who could potentially be their replacement.

Also, if the extra pick in question is at the end of the first round, teams might not be willing to put in the added effort to compete.

Moreover, the new format would require the regular season to be reduced to 78 games and teams will loathe losing the revenue from two home games to accommodate such a tournament.

It remains to be seen how the NBA moves forward with such a proposal.