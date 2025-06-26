Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineup and depth chart after Cooper Flagg pick becomes official

The Dallas Mavericks officially selected Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick on Wednesday at the 2025 NBA draft. There were no surprises about their selection, considering Flagg is widely viewed as a generational talent. He now joins former NBA champions like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis in Dallas on a team where he could make an instant impact and learn closely about winning basketball.

Here's how the Mavericks' starting lineup and depth chart could look after the Cooper Flagg selection:

PG Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams SG Klay Thompson Max Christie SF Cooper Flagg P.J. Washington PF Anthony Davis Caleb Martin C Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

Flagg could get into the starting lineup in P.J. Washington's place, who could be on the trade block. The Mavericks won't likely match Washington's price in free agency next year. His expiring contract and need at other positions make him expendable.

