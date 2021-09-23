Dallas Mavericks Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks will be eager to make a deep postseason run in the 2021-22 NBA season. It would be fair to say they had an underwhelming offseason, as they failed to make big-name signings in free agency. That was surprising, as they were one of the few teams that had an ample amount of cap space.

The Dallas Mavericks still have a decent team, though. Additionally, they will also be playing under a new coach, their former player Jason Kidd. Kidd is coming off a successful stint with the LA Lakers as an assistant coach, and was key in their championship run in 2020.

So his experience should help the young Mavs become one of the best teams in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. On that note, here's a look at the Dallas Mavericks' roster for the upcoming campaign.

Dallas Mavericks Roster for 2021-22 NBA season

Dallas Mavericks will hope for their All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to hit the ground running in 2021-22.

The Dallas Mavericks added Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown and Frank Nitikilina to their roster in free agency. They were also able to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is still with the Mavericks, despite NBA trade rumors suggesting that he could be on the move this offseason.

Mavs PR @MavsPR The Dallas Mavericks have signed Reggie Bullock.



Bullock most recently spent two seasons as a member of the New York Knicks, averaging 10.9 points, a career-high 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 65 games this past season.



He will wear #25 for Dallas this season. The Dallas Mavericks have signed Reggie Bullock.



Bullock most recently spent two seasons as a member of the New York Knicks, averaging 10.9 points, a career-high 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 65 games this past season.



He will wear #25 for Dallas this season. https://t.co/UPrtd4iXay

There aren't many notable changes to the Dallas Mavericks' roster apart from Bullock and Nitikilna's additions and Josh Richardson's trade to the Boston Celtics.

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: Luka Doncic Guard 3 Kristaps Porzingis Center 6 Tim Hardaway Jr. Guard 8 Reggie Bullock Forward 8 Boban Marjanovic Center 6 Willey Cauley-Stein Center 6 Dorian Finney-Smith Forward 5 Frank Ntikilina Guard 4 Sterling Brown Guard 4 Moses Brown Center 2 Maxi Kleber Forward 4 Dwight Powell Center 7 Josh Green Guard 1 Tyrell Terry Guard 1 Trey Burke Guard 8 Jalen Brunson Guard 3 JaQuori McLaughlin (Two-way) Guard R Eugene Omoruyi (Two-way) Forward R

The Dallas Mavericks do not have a roster spot available, with 14 guaranteed contracts and one partially guaranteed (Moses Brown) for next season. Their two-way spots are also occupied, as can be seen in the table above.

Luka Doncic will lead their charge once again, while Kristaps Porzingis is expected to blossom under new head coach Jason Kidd. Meanwhile, Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntikilina's additions have given the team more stability in defense.

Key dates for Dallas Mavericks entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks (October 21st, 2021 - Thursday, 7:30 PM ET).

The Dallas Mavericks will play their opening game of the 2021-22 season against the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The match will be televised nationally on TNT. You may click here to see the Mavericks' full season schedule.

Dallas Mavericks' preseason schedule and dates

Dallas Mavericks fans will get to see their team in action very soon. Jason Kidd's crew will take on the Utah Jazz on October 6th to kickstart their pre-season campaign. The game is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center, the home arena of the Mavericks. Here's the full schedule:

Date and Time: Match: TV: Wednesday, 10/06/2021, 8:30 PM ET Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Friday, 10/08/2021, 8:30 PM ET LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Bally Sports Southwest Wednesday, 10/13/2021, 6:30 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets ESPN. Bally Sports South East, Mavs.com Friday, 10/15/2021, 8:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Mavs.com

The Mavericks will play their second game against the LA Clippers at home as well. Meanwhile, their last two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road. All their games can be viewed online via an NBA League Pass.

