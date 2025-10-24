Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart: Will Cooper Flagg Play at Point Guard vs. Wizards? (Oct. 24)

The Dallas Mavericks will hope for a quick turnaround on Friday when they take on the rebuilding Washington Wizards. The Mavericks tipped off their season with a disappointing 125-92 loss against the San Antonio Spurs with their new core led by Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis.
Flagg managed only 10 points in his debut after a scoreless first half. Nevertheless, he added 10 rebounds, finishing with a double-double. Davis led the way with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two steals, but shot only 7 of 22 and got outplayed by Victor Wembanyama.
The Mavericks struggled heavily with their jumbo lineup, featuring Flagg at point guard. They had no shot creator in the lineup, and it resulted in their offensive woes. Most of Flagg's issues were a byproduct of that.
Dallas only had 20 team assists, with five coming from rookie Ryan Nembhard, who has given the coaching staff plenty to rethink their strategy. He was one of their better playmakers in the preseason, too.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards
The Mavericks will remain without Dante Exum and Kyrie Irving. Exum has a knee injury, while Irving is recovering from ACL surgery.
Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford is in contention to return and make his season debut. He's questionable, citing an ankle injury, and will likely be a game-time decision.
Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart
The Mavericks could retain their starting lineup with Cooper Flagg at point guard despite the issues it presented in the opener. The coaching staff has sounded confident about its prospects, so they may roll with it. Klay Thompson started alongside him as the shooting guard. The frontcourt trio, including P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II.
If the Mavericks choose to switch things, D'Angelo Russell may get the nod to start at point guard, pushing P.J. Washington to the bench. Cooper Flagg could end up in his usual position at the three.
Where to watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks game?
NBA League Pass will provide coverage of the Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks game online. It will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks' home court.
