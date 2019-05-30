Dallas Mavericks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks fans had mixed feelings in the lead-up to the 2018/19 NBA season. A new star was set to be born in the form of Luka Doncic, but one that had shone brightly for over two decades was on the verge of being extinguished for good.

Most of the headlines ahead of the start of the season surrounded Dirk Nowitzki and his farewell tour. However, while Dirk faded into the background over the course of the campaign, the likes of Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson etc. emerged from the shadows.

The season ultimately ended in underwhelming fashion, with Dallas managing a 33-49 record, but what the Mavs lacked in substance, they made up for in style, providing their fans with plenty of excitement over the course of the season.

One of the highlights of their season was the trade that secured the services of Kristaps Porzingis meaning they are in a great position to compete next season.

On that note, here's looking at the three best individual performances from the Mavericks' season:

(Honourable mention: Dirk Nowitzki bows out in style with 30 points in his final home game)

#3 No Doncic, no problem, says Jalen Brunson

Brunson was drafted with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 draft and was not expected to play too much of a role over the course of the Mavericks' season.

However, injuries to Dennis Smith Jr. and backup point guard JJ Barea meant Brunson was thrust into the limelight.

While his contributions were underwhelming for the most part, he did have a few moments to savor - including one particular performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the Mavericks' go-to scorer Luka Doncic struggling from the field, Dallas needed someone to step up and carry the load. Enter Brunson.

The 22-year-old shot a lights-out 12-16 from the field, making three of his six attempts from beyond the arc. He also went 7-7 from the free throw line to finish with 34 points, becoming just the fourth Mavs rookie in 15 years to score 30 points in a game.

