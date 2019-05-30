×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Arvind S
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    30 May 2019, 13:13 IST

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks fans had mixed feelings in the lead-up to the 2018/19 NBA season. A new star was set to be born in the form of Luka Doncic, but one that had shone brightly for over two decades was on the verge of being extinguished for good.

Most of the headlines ahead of the start of the season surrounded Dirk Nowitzki and his farewell tour. However, while Dirk faded into the background over the course of the campaign, the likes of Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson etc. emerged from the shadows.

The season ultimately ended in underwhelming fashion, with Dallas managing a 33-49 record, but what the Mavs lacked in substance, they made up for in style, providing their fans with plenty of excitement over the course of the season.

One of the highlights of their season was the trade that secured the services of Kristaps Porzingis meaning they are in a great position to compete next season.

On that note, here's looking at the three best individual performances from the Mavericks' season:

(Honourable mention: Dirk Nowitzki bows out in style with 30 points in his final home game)

#3 No Doncic, no problem, says Jalen Brunson

Brunson was drafted with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 draft and was not expected to play too much of a role over the course of the Mavericks' season.

However, injuries to Dennis Smith Jr. and backup point guard JJ Barea meant Brunson was thrust into the limelight.

While his contributions were underwhelming for the most part, he did have a few moments to savor - including one particular performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

With the Mavericks' go-to scorer Luka Doncic struggling from the field, Dallas needed someone to step up and carry the load. Enter Brunson.

The 22-year-old shot a lights-out 12-16 from the field, making three of his six attempts from beyond the arc. He also went 7-7 from the free throw line to finish with 34 points, becoming just the fourth Mavs rookie in 15 years to score 30 points in a game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Dwight Powell Luka Doncic NBA Players
Advertisement
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks
RELATED STORY
NBA Season 2018-19: NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks
RELATED STORY
Dallas Mavericks: Best Mavericks Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Dallas Mavericks: 3 Players that disappointed this season
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade 2018-19 Review - Dallas Mavericks: Franchise altering move - The blockbuster Porzingis trade 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks 
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Dallas Mavericks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted starting lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us