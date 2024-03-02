The Dallas Mavericks lost 138-110 to the Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden in Boston in their second matchup of their season after a 119-110 Celtics win on Jan. 23.

The Celtics entered the matchup going nearly undefeated in the month of February, while the Mavericks dropped two of their previous three outings on their East Coast trip.

The Boston Celtics seized control in the opening half, leading 66-59. Luka Doncic, whose participation was uncertain before the game, notched up 23 points before halftime, showing no signs of any apparent discomfort.

Top five moments of the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game

Let's have a closer look at the marquee matchup's top moments:

#5 Dereck Lively elevates for the slam

The Dallas Mavericks' rookie has effortlessly melded into the team's offensive scheme, particularly benefiting from Luka Doncic's prowess and adeptness at utilizing screens.

During a key play, the rookie became the beneficiary of Doncic's exceptional playmaking. After executing a roll, he was found by Doncic wide open in the middle of the paint.

With the defense's attention squarely on Doncic, Lively was left unguarded, allowing him to cap off the play with a powerful dunk over Al Horford, who had come from the corner in an attempt to help.

#4 Jaylen Brown with a two-handed dunk

In a critical moment, the Mavericks lost possession due to a loose ball in their own half, presenting the Celtics with a 3-on-2 advantage.

Demonstrating selfless play, Derrick White passed the ball to Al Horford, who spotted Jaylen Brown cutting from the left wing. Brown, left uncontested, seized the opportunity to execute a two-handed slam, capitalizing on the Mavericks' turnover.

#3 Jrue Holiday with a tough 3-pointer

Derrick White accelerated the Celtics' transition game, aiming to exploit the Mavericks' unset defense. However, on reaching the rim, White encountered two defenders and, finding himself in a tight spot, opted for a pass to Jrue Holiday.

Holiday, recognizing White's predicament and lack of dribbling options, smartly positioned himself in the right corner. From there, he executed a contested fadeaway 3-pointer, showcasing his awareness and shooting prowess under pressure.

#2 Luka Doncic's perfect alley-oop for Dereck Lively to finish strong

As Doncic accelerated the Mavericks' offense, the Celtics' defense focused intently on him during his drive to the basket. Fully cognizant of the attention he was attracting, Doncic skillfully lobbed the ball over the Celtics' defenders, setting up a perfect play.

Mavericks rookie Lively seized the opportunity, catching the high pass at its apex and completing the play with a finish over Al Horford, marking yet another highlight-worthy moment featuring the veteran defender.

#1 Jaylen Brown with the reverse layup

Brown delivered a stunning performance in the final quarter, captivating the audience with an All-Star caliber move. He executed a mid-air reverse layup, skillfully finishing through contact despite the rookie's attempt to block him.

The Celtics eventually blew out the Mavericks at home, sweeping them in their season series.