Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Finals 2024

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics have set up an enticing 2024 NBA Finals clash, probably the most competitive one this season could have. While the Celtics are stacked with talent one through six, the Mavericks arguably have the best roster built to match up well against any team in the league.

Both teams have been exceptional in their respective 2024 NBA Playoff runs. The Celtics stormed past their opposition, winning 4-1 against the Miami Heat in the first round, replicating the same result against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semis while dismantling the Indiana Pacers with a series sweep in the conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks' path has been tougher in the uber-competitive West. They beat the LA Clippers in six games in the opening round. They took as many games to beat conference leaders OKC Thunder in the second, before winning 4-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics head-to-head

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics have met 86 times in the NBA. The Celtics have the edge in the head-to-head with a 46-40 record. The Celtics were dominant when the Mavericks entered the league in the 80s. It took Dallas 12 games into its NBA tenure to get the first win against Boston.

Since then, the Mavericks have stayed afloat, allowing them to trim Boston's commanding 15-1 head-to-head advantage as the Celtics went through their ups and downs after the 90s. The reams were also tied 35-35 head-to-head after the 2016 season. The Celtics have maintained a slim win margin.

The Celtics and the Mavericks faced off twice this season, with Boston claiming a 2-0 series win.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Season Stats

The Mavericks finished the season with a 50-32 record to earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They had a 117.0 offensive rating, the seventh-best, and a 114.9 defensive rating, ranked 18th. The Celtics, meanwhile, led the league with a 64-18 record, boasting the best offense with a 122.2 rating and second-best defense (110.6 rating).

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Last 5 Games

The Celtics are 4-1 in their last five meetings with the Mavericks. On Jan. 22 at American Airlines Center this season, Boston won 119-110. The next game at TD Garden on Mar. 1 was much closer despite the eventual scoreline of 138-119 suggesting it wasn't the case.

The Mavericks were still trying to build the chemistry they've shown during the playoffs with their new core assembled at the trade deadline, so the regular season matchup may not be an apt measuring stick ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics also recorded blowout wins in 2022-23 in their two-game regular season series. Meanwhile, the Mavericks came out on top in 2021-22 as they recorded a series sweep. Their last win against Boston came on Mar. 13, 2022.

Expand Tweet

Here are the eventual scorelines of the last five games between the Celtics and Mavericks:

Mavericks 110-138 Celtics, Mar. 01, 2024

Celtics 119-110 Mavericks, Jan. 22, 2024

Celtics 124-95 Mavericks, Jan. 5, 2024

Mavericks 112-125 Celtics, Nov. 23, 2023

Mavericks 95-92 Celtics, Mar. 13, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals Schedule

Games and location Date and Time TV Game 1, TD Garden 8:30 pm ET ABC Game 2, TD Garden 8:00 pm ET ABC Game 3, American Airlines Center 8:30 pm ET ABC Game 4, American Airlines Center 8:30 pm ET ABC Game 5, TD Garden*

8:30 pm ET ABC Game 6, American Airlines Center* 8:30 pm ET ABC Game 7, TD Garden* 8:00 pm ET ABC

* - If necessary