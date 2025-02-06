Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 25, the Celtics defeated the Mavericks 122-107.

The Mavericks (26-25) are at the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. They will be looking to arrest a three-game skid. Meanwhile, the Celtics (36-15) have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They have won five of their last six games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Injury report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Derrick Lively II (ankle), PJ Washington (personal reasons) and Dwight Powell (hip) are all out, as is Caleb Martin, whose trade to the Mavericks is pending. Interestingly, newly acquired All-Star Anthony Davis (abdomen) has been listed as questionable.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics injury report

Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Kyrie Irving Spencer Dinwiddie Brandon Williams Dante Exum Max Christie Jaden Hardy Klay Thompson Naji Marshall Kessler Edwards Olivier-Maxence Prosper Daniel Gafford Kylor Kelley

Boston Celtics

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Derrick White Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Jrue Holiday Jaden Springer Jordan Walsh Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Drew Peterson Jayson Tatum Al Horford Xavier Tillman Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Key matchups

Kyrie Irving vs Derrick White

Kyrie Irving has some history with the Celtics, a team he spent two seasons with. However, he never got to the Finals in Boston — a feat that Derrick White was able to achieve in 2024 when the Celtics won their 18th title in franchise history. The Irving-White matchup is fascinating, as it pits an impeccable ball handler versus a defensive ace in the backcourt.

Klay Thompson vs Jaylen Brown

Klay Thompson and Jaylen Brown are both supremely skilled wings with championship pedigree. Though Thompson is having one of the worst scoring seasons of his career, he's still a force to be reckoned with beyond the arc, where he's making 39% of his shots. Thompson will have his hands full on the defensive end with Brown, who's averaging 23.1 points per game on 46.0% shooting.

Daniel Gafford vs Kristaps Porzingis

Throughout the Mavericks' extended postseason run last year, Daniel Gafford made a name for himself as a scrappy big man. He'll have to extend his defense out to the perimeter against Kristaps Porzingis, whose presence in the Celtics lineup gives the defending champions unparalleled versatility on the offensive end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.