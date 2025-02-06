Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 25, the Celtics defeated the Mavericks 122-107.
The Mavericks (26-25) are at the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. They will be looking to arrest a three-game skid. Meanwhile, the Celtics (36-15) have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They have won five of their last six games.
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Injury report
Dallas Mavericks injury report
Derrick Lively II (ankle), PJ Washington (personal reasons) and Dwight Powell (hip) are all out, as is Caleb Martin, whose trade to the Mavericks is pending. Interestingly, newly acquired All-Star Anthony Davis (abdomen) has been listed as questionable.
Boston Celtics injury report
Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury.
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart
Dallas Mavericks
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Key matchups
Kyrie Irving vs Derrick White
Kyrie Irving has some history with the Celtics, a team he spent two seasons with. However, he never got to the Finals in Boston — a feat that Derrick White was able to achieve in 2024 when the Celtics won their 18th title in franchise history. The Irving-White matchup is fascinating, as it pits an impeccable ball handler versus a defensive ace in the backcourt.
Klay Thompson vs Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson and Jaylen Brown are both supremely skilled wings with championship pedigree. Though Thompson is having one of the worst scoring seasons of his career, he's still a force to be reckoned with beyond the arc, where he's making 39% of his shots. Thompson will have his hands full on the defensive end with Brown, who's averaging 23.1 points per game on 46.0% shooting.
Daniel Gafford vs Kristaps Porzingis
Throughout the Mavericks' extended postseason run last year, Daniel Gafford made a name for himself as a scrappy big man. He'll have to extend his defense out to the perimeter against Kristaps Porzingis, whose presence in the Celtics lineup gives the defending champions unparalleled versatility on the offensive end.
