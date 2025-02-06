Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 6, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of six games scheduled for Thursday. Dallas is eighth in the West with a 26-25 record, while Boston is second in the East with a 36-15 record.

The two finalists from last season’s finals have played each other 87 times in the regular season, with Boston holding a 47-40 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They met as recently as Jan. 25, when the Celtics won 122-107 behind Jayson Tatum’s 24 points. Kyrie Irving had 22 points for Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 6, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+375) vs. Celtics (-500)

Spread: Mavericks (+10) vs. Celtics (-10)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o231) vs. Celtics -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics preview

The Mavs are not even a year removed from last year’s NBA Finals but look like a different team altogether because of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in return for Anthony Davis.

While the center is listed as questionable with an abdomen injury, he could make his Dallas debut against Boston. He told reporters Tuesday, as per NBA:

"I'll go through a workout today, see how I feel, and depending on that, get another one in (Wednesday). And then depending on that, see how I feel. If not Thursday, then more than likely Saturday at home (against the Houston Rockets)."

Dallas is on a three-game losing streak and is coming off of a 118-116 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving had 34 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The Celtics are on a four-game winning streak and look primed for another deep playoff run. They are coming off of a 112-105 against their biggest threat in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Tuesday.

Jayston Tatum led the charge with 22 points, while Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown had 20, 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics betting props

Kyrie Irving’s points total is set at 25.5. He has scored 25 points or more in three straight games. With Davis’ status still up in the air, Irving could be entrusted with more responsibility for yet another game. Bet on the over.

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 25.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over, and so do we as his season average is 26.8 points per game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Celtics to win at home. The Mavs are yet to get all their players healthy for this contest, while Boston seems like a well-oiled machine by now. The home team should be able to cover the spread on the way to a blowout win where the team total surpasses the 231-point mark.

