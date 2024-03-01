Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks close out a four-game East Coast swing with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Dallas, which lost 119-110 to Boston on Jan. 22, will be hoping to even the season series in the rematch. The Mavs’ goal to win on the road will be much tougher if Luka Doncic, who is questionable, is not cleared to play.

The Celtics, which lost just once last month, will be raring to open March with a victory over the Mavericks and sweep the season series. Jayson Tatum and his teammates are in the midst of a season-high nine-game winning streak after throttling the Philadelphia 76ers 117-99 on Tuesday. If Doncic is unable to play, the home team could roll to another decisive victory.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas is 1-2 during its current road trip with losses to the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Their only win during the said stretch was on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Even if “Luka Legend” plays, the Mavs will have to be at their best against the sizzling-hot Celtics who own the best record in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Celtics will host the Mavericks on Friday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated matchup will be aired on national TV by ESPN. NBC Sports Boston and WFAA/Unimas 49 are the local networks that will cover the same. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 97.1 FM/S:99.1 FM to catch the action.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+350) vs. Celtics (-450)

Spread: Mavericks (+9.5) vs. Celtics (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o237.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u237.0 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

In Dallas’ loss to Boston back in January, Luka Doncic had a monster triple-double. The All-Star guard finished the game with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists on their court and still lost to the Celtics. He may have to replicate that same type of performance and it still might not be enough to beat the hosts of Friday’s game.

If Irving is compromised or unavailable, Kyrie Irving will have to carry the cudgels against his former team. The Dallas Mavericks retooled before the trade deadline. Playing against the Boston Celtics will be their toughest test featuring Jason Kidd’s revamped lineup.

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum and his teammates mentioned finding a higher gear after the All-Star break. They have certainly done that with the way they have been playing. It’ll be interesting to see how they can stop the Mavs, particularly if Luka Doncic is cleared to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

If Doncic is around, he gets his usual starting point guard spot. If he is unavailable, Dante Exum could take his spot. PF - PJ Washington, C - Daniel Gafford, PG - Kyrie Irving and SG -Josh Green are likely starting as well.

C - Kristaps Porzingis, PF - Jayson Tatum, SG - Jaylen Brown, PG - Derrick White and PG - Jrue Holiday will open the game for Boston.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Kristaps Porzingis gets a 21.5 over/under points prop against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. The Latvian averaged 23.0 points on 53.4% shooting, including 41.9% from deep last month. Dallas has good interior defenders but Porzingis can hit it across the floor. Boston’s spacing and pick-and-pop action with him will give him plenty of opportunities to get past his points prop.

Luka Doncic has a 31.5 over/under points prop. Doncic has been dealing with a sprained ankle and a broken nose but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating. He averaged 33.4 points last month on 51.7% shooting, including 39.8% from deep.

Boston has one of the NBA’s best defenses but the Celtics had trouble stopping him in their last meeting. Even with his injuries, he is still likely getting past his points prop.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

How the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will play out largely depends on Luka Doncic’s availability. If he plays, Boston could still win but allow Dallas to cover the +9.5 spread. Without him, the Celtics could zoom past the Mavericks.