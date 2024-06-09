Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Preview - June 9 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Finals

Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday. The Celtics lead the series and will be looking to build on their dominance from Game 1, which they won 107-89.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 2 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for June 9.

The Celtics hold a 46-40 all-time advantage in the regular season and a 1-0 lead in the playoffs. Boston won Game 1 behind Jaylen Brown’s 22 points and six rebounds. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at TD Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+210) vs. Celtics (-260)

Spread: Mavericks (+7) vs. Celtics (-7)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o214.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u214.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics preview

The Mavericks were favored by most analysts to win the 2024 NBA Finals. A loss in Game 1 must have definitely created doubts but Dallas has to have a clear blueprint to improve its game. The most important change has to be Kyrie Irving’s form. The former champion had just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting. If he can get anywhere around the 50% mark, things should be better for Dallas.

While Luka Doncic had a moderately good scoring night, he couldn’t create chances for his teammates, as reflected by his one assist. Doncic’s playmaking is almost as important as his shooting. If the Mavericks can improve on these two facets, they should be in for a much better night.

The Celtics, on the other hand, had a great night in Kristaps Porzingis’ return from injury. He came off the bench to score 20 points in 21 minutes. Jayson Tatum shot just 6 of 16 and yet finished with 16 points, 11 points and five assists.

One thing Boston needs to be wary about is its Game 2 record in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics’ two losses came in the second games of the first and second rounds. They need to ensure such a chance is not provided to the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks listed Luka Doncic as probable with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. He should play as the injuries haven’t forced him to miss a game yet in the ongoing playoffs. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

The Celtics have a clean bill of health. The only change that Boston coach Joe Mazzulla could make is to start Kristaps Porzingis. In case it happens, here’s the predicted starting lineup:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Kristaps Porzingis

Boston’s key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard, Al Horford and Sam Hauser.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Kyrie Irving has an over/under of 22.5 points. After he struggled in Game 1, expect the mercurial guard to come out strong and score over 22.5 points on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 25.5 points. Tatum’s off night in Game 1 led to Jason Kidd calling Brown the best Celtic. Many alleged this was an attempt by the Dallas coach to create some rift in the Boston camp. Tatum must have taken note of the comment as well and should be aggressive in Game 2 and score more than 25.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are favored to win at home and take a 2-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals. We are, however, going with the upset. The Mavericks are too good a team to lose two straight at this point. Doncic and Irving should be back at their best and silence the Boston crowd. This should be a high-scoring game and the team total should go past 214.5 points.

