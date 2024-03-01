Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at the TD Garden in Boston, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup marks the second encounter of the season between the two teams, following the Celtics' 119-110 victory in their initial meeting on Jan. 23.

The Dallas Mavericks, currently 34-25 and seventh in the Western Conference and second in the Southwest Division, halted a two-game losing streak with a victory against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Despite the setbacks on the road, the Mavericks have shown formidable form, boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.

On the other side, the Boston Celtics lead the league with an impressive 46-12 record and are riding a nine-game winning streak. Their most recent loss occurred at home to the LA Lakers on Feb. 1, narrowly missing out on a perfect month.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics injuries

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 1

Luka Doncic (nose, ankle) is listed as questionable and Maxi Kleber (nose) is available.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Questionable Ankle, Nose Maxi Kleber Available Nose

Boston Celtics injury report for March 1

As of the current update, the Boston Celtics have a fully healthy roster with no players listed on their injury report. All Celtics players are available for selection.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for March 1

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Josh Green Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF PJ Washington Maxi Kleber C Dereck Lively || Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

(*) Questionable / Game time decision

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for March 1

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Derrick White Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics key matchups

Heading into their matchup, the Dallas Mavericks are notable for their 3-point shooting prowess, ranking second in attempts and third in made 3-pointers, along with a 10th-place ranking in 3-point shooting percentage.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, lead the league in both 3-point attempts and makes, while their 3-point shooting percentage ranks fourth.

The distinguishing factor between the two teams lies in their defense against the 3-point shot. The Mavericks are allowing opponents to attempt 35.9 3-pointers per game, placing them 20th in the league, with those opponents making 37.5% of those attempts.

Conversely, the Celtics' opponents are attempting 37.7 3-pointers per game against them, the fourth-highest allowance in the league. However, Boston limits those opponents to a 35.0% success rate from beyond the arc, marking the fifth-best defensive 3-point percentage in the NBA.

Boston's ability to limit opponents' 3-point efficiency, boasting the fifth-best defensive 3-point percentage, could prove pivotal.

With both teams demonstrating formidable offensive capabilities, the outcome may hinge on the Mavericks' ability to penetrate Boston's perimeter defense and the Celtics' capacity to exploit their 3-point shooting advantage.

As these two contenders clash, the strategic interplay between offense and defense from the 3-point line will undoubtedly be a focal point of the game.