Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (June 9)

The NBA Finals return tonight with Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics. Game 1 was an impressive showing for Boston's defensive prowess, especially with the return of Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis was a welcome sight for the team as he was critical in the Celtics hot start in the first quarter. After being out for an extended period, Porzingis' presence turned them into a juggernaut.

With how imposing Boston is on the offensive side of the ball, their defensive brilliance sometimes gets overshadowed. The team limited their lob opportunities at the rim, which forced Doncic to settle with his own shotmaking or to pass up the rock. Additionally, the team was also disciplined during pick-and-rolls with the Mavericks guard.

Tonight's ball game is a pivotal point in the series for both teams as a win has different advantages for them. Boston has a chance to inch even closer to Banner 18 with a win tonight but Dallas heads back home for Game 3 if they manage to secure a victory.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics, Game 2 Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Throughout the postseason, Luka Doncic has been bothered with knee concerns. He is listed as probable tonight for Game 2.

Player Injury Status Luka Doncic Right Knee Sprain, Left Ankle Soreness Probable

Boston Celtics Injuries

The Celtics have a clean injury report for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth charts

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for June 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Luka Doncic Dante Exum Kyrie Irving Shooting Guard Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy Tim Hardaway Jr. Small Forward Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Tim Hardaway Jr. Power Forward P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber Derrick Jones Jr. Center Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II P.J. Washington

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for June 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Derrick White Shooting Guard Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Small Forward Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum Power Forward Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett Center Al Horford Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Game 2 Preview

For Game 2, adjustments will be key for the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Defensively, they have to improve by limiting the penetration opportunities of Boston's stars. Back in Game 1, Brown and Tatum succeeded in getting to the cup, leading to multiple open looks for their spacing.

Offensively, Dallas needs more production outside of Luka Doncic's efforts. This responsibility falls heavily on Kyrie Irving as he is Doncic's running mate.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will need to mimic their success from the previous game and adjust accordingly. Whether the Mavericks change their defensive coverage or not regarding Tatum, the five-time All-Star must continue to trust the pass and take what the defense gives him.

Spacing will yet again be key for Boston as they have two elite shotmakers who can get to the rim with ease and draw multiple defenders with them.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 2

The eagerly anticipated Game 2 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on the ABC channel. Fans can stay updated with the game on the following radio stations: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM.

