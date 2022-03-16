Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. This is a matchup between two teams from either conference with postseason aspirations.

The Mavericks, as ever, will be dependent on Luka Dončić to get the job done and even more so now having traded Kristaps Porziņģis to the Washington Wizards. The Mavs will be keen to secure home court advantage, which means they will have to close the gap to the Utah Jazz, who sit in fourth spot in the West as they share the same record at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Nets, after early-season success, have fallen from the summit of the Eastern Conference standings. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the franchise. Kevin Durant has only recently returned from a knee injury and Kyrie Irving continues to be unavailable for home games while Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks are coming into this game with two absentees as Reggie Bullock and Marquese Chris are out due to personal reasons and right knee soreness.

Players Status Reason Reggie Bullock Out Personal Marquese Chris Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving is unavailable for this game as this a matchup in Brooklyn. Seth Curry and Cam Thomas are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to knee and back issues respectively. Ben Simmons is also out, and so is LaMarcus Aldridge.

Players Status Reason Seth Curry Questionable Knee Cam Thomas Nunn Questionable Back Ben Simmons Out Conditioning/back LaMarcus Aldridge Out Hip

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks 42-26 -120 O 221.5 -1.5 Brooklyn Nets 36-33 +100 U 221.5 +1.5

The Mavericks and Nets are missing key players from their roster, especially the latter as they are without Irving and Simmons. But the Nets will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how impressive they have been lately this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Luka Dončić is averaging 30.5 PPG in his last four games for Dallas. They are 19-14 on the road this season. They have won eight of their last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Kevin Durant is averaging 32.3 PPG in his last three games for the Nets. The Nets are 14-18 at home this season. The Nets will be without the services of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards for the Mavericks. Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions. Dwight Powell is likely to start as center.

Brooklyn Nets

Goran Dragic and Seth Curry will man the backcourt for the Nets in this game, while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown. The center for Brooklyn will be Andre Drummond.

The Nets have won their last 4 games. Dallas have won their last two games. Brooklyn have won 5 of their last 10 games while the Mavericks have won 8 of their last 10 games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Reggie Bullock | C - Dwight Powell.

Brooklyn Nets

G - Goran Dragic; G - Seth Curry; F - Bruce Brown; F - Kevin Durant; C - Andre Drummond.

