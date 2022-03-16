Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, March 16. In the only matchup between the two sides this season, the Nets were the side that came out with a win.

The Mavs come into this game on the back of a stunning win over the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic scored 26 points and had 8 assists in 38 minutes to lead the way from the front. Jayson Tatum tried his level best to bring the Celtics into the game, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, but his effort went in vain as the Mavs walked out of the TD Garden with a 95-92 win.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets 60 PTS

8 3PM

64.5 FG%



And we've got every bucket for your enjoyment 60 PTS8 3PM64.5 FG%And we've got every bucket for your enjoyment 🔥 60 PTS🔥 8 3PM 🔥 64.5 FG% And we've got every bucket for your enjoyment ⤵️ https://t.co/A47LfuHY5X

The Nets, on the other hand, handed the Orlando Magic a 42 point blowout loss. Kyrie Irving shined on the night with 60 points, setting the franchise record. He scored 41 of his points in the first half and looked unguardable from the very onset of the game. The 29-year old's effort helped the Nets get to a 150-102 win and get to their fourth straight win in a row.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 PM ET [Thursday, March 17, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks have looked like a strong unit since the start of the year. Their defense has been impressive and with a player like Luka Doncic, the Mavs offense runs like a well-tuned machine. Having already loaded the team with a lot of talent, the Mavs made their intentions clear when they brought in Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the roster.

In Dinwiddie, the Mavs not only get a scorer, but they now have a guard who can handle the ball and take some pressure of Luka Doncic. He has averaged 17.5 PPG on 50.8% shooting for the Mavericks and is looking to be a great move for them.

Going into the game against the Nets, the Mavs will be keen to bag a win as they have the likes of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, who are just behind them on the table. The Mavs cannot afford setbacks as that will put their position in jeopardy. They have been a good team on the road and will look to continue that in this game.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Jalen Brunson, F - Spencer Dinwiddie, F - Dorian Finney - Smith, C - Dwight Powell

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

The Brooklyn Nets have finally found their rhythm after winning four games in a row. They have looked exceptional in the past week and with only 14 games left, the same form is expected from them. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are in a great grove and when they get going, it is nearly impossible to stop them.

Ben Simmons is yet to play for them, and when he makes his return, it is going to be interesting to see how the Nets lineup. The 25-year-old will bring in elite passing and defensive stability, both of which are vital components for the Nets. His teammates Seth Curry and Andre Drummond seem to have already gelled in as they have done pretty well since the trade happened.

StatMuse @statmuse Nets last 2 games:



KD 53

Kyrie 60 Nets last 2 games:KD 53Kyrie 60 https://t.co/4n9UqSOpoM

Going into this game, the Nets are definitely high on confidence, but the Mavs is going to be a tough test for them. Their elite defense will certainly be a big challenge for the Nets, but with Kevin Durant available, the team from Brooklyn would certainly fancy their chances of getting a win.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Andre Drummond

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 42-26 -125 Over 220.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Brooklyn Nets 36-33 +105 Under 220.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Dallas Mavericks are being favored in this game because of the stellar form they are in at the moment. No doubt, the Nets have gone on to win 4 games on a row, but with this being a back-to-back game for them, it could be a disadvantage and they will also be without Kyrie Irving, which takes away a scoring option for them.

Odds sourced from - BetMGM

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

The Mavericks have gone under in their last 4 road games Luka Doncic is averaging 32.6 PPG in his last 5 games The Mavericks are 8-2 in their last 10 games

Click here to bet on Luka Doncic racking up 25 points or more in this game against the Nets on BetMGM

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Nets are unbeaten in their last 4 games Kyrie Irving will not be playing this game The Nets are 14-18 at home this season

Click here to make a bet on Kevin Durant scoring 30 points or more against the Mavs on Bet MGM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Ended the third with a bang Ended the third with a bang 😳 https://t.co/upKSJyHhIJ

Mavericks vs Nets Match Prediction

The Mavericks and the Nets is going to be an exciting matchup to watch. Both rosters have star players, but with Kyrie Irving absent, the Nets will certainly miss a lot of firepower. The Mavs have a stellar defense and with the Nets offense completely relying on Kevin Durant to produce something, things may slip out of hand for them on Wednesday.

The Mavs have won 6 out of the last 10 games between the two sides

The Mavs have won four consecutive games on the road coming into this matchup

The Mavs are the fifth-best defensive unit in terms of defensive ratings, while the Nets are twentieth on that end.

Click here to bet on the result of the Mavs vs Nets game on BetMGM

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Nets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Mavs and the Nets will be nationally telecast on ESPN. Bally Sports Southwest and Yes Network will locally air the game.

Edited by Arnav