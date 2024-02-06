Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and betting tips | February 6, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game is just one of the seven matchups the NBA will treat their fans on February 6. This is the second time the two teams will face each other in the 2023-24 season and the Mavs have won over the Nets for the last four matches.

After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Dallas Mavericks picked up a 118-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently eighth in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 27-23.

At the other conference, the Brooklyn Nets are coming off a tough loss against the Golden State Warriors. This team is nine games below .500 but still manages to hold the 11th-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets is happening on February 6 starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. For those who want to have eyes in the venue, Bally Sports SW-DAL and TNT have the game up on television. NBA League Pass has both feeds available via online live stream subscription.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+135) vs Nets (-115)

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-110) vs +2.5 Nets (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (u235.5) vs Nets (o235.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have Lonnie Walker IV and Dorian Finney-Smith as 'questionable' to play against the Mavs. Both players are going to be evaluated by the team doctors before game time if they are fit to last the game. Dariq Whitehead is out for the season while Day'Ron Sharpe still has no timetable to return from his knee injury.

On the other side, Derek Lively II's readiness for the upcoming game will also be assessed before tip-off. Dante Exum remains sidelined, and the timeline for his knee injury recovery remains uncertain.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

Kyrie Irving is back and is going to be suiting up alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt while Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green are the starting forwards. Maxi Kleber has been filling in for Derek Lively II in the starting lineup and should do so if they sit the rookie center.

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas have been starting at guards while Nic Claxton mans the center positions. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson round up the starting five.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

With Kyrie Irving back in the game, he has been given a very high NBA prop of 24.5 points. Just returning from an injury, it would be risky to put him over the mark and we have yet to see if he still has some rust.

Mikal Bridges has been the most consistent scorer for the Nets and he has an NBA prop of 23.5 points. He has been struggling to go over the mark in the last two games and he is still risky to put over.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the favored team to win this game even if the Brooklyn Nets own the home court advantage. The spread of 2.5 points should be covered while the total should go over.

