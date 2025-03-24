Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Dallas is 11th in the West with a 34-37 record, while Brooklyn is 12th in the East with a 23-48 record.

The two teams have played each other 85 times in the regular season, with the Mavericks holding a 52-33 lead. This will be their first of two games this season. They last played on Feb. 6, 2024, when Dallas won 119-107 behind Kyrie Irving’s 36 points. Brooklyn was led by former Net Mikal Bridges’ 28 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 24, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on YES and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-115) vs. Nets (-105)

Spread: Mavericks (-1) vs. Nets (+1)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o218) vs. Nets -110 (u218)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Mavs are battling it out with the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot in the West. While both teams have similar records, Phoenix is currently ahead after winning the season series 3-1.

Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong for Dallas after it traded away Luka Doncic. Anthony Davis went down in his first game for the Mavs with a non-contact injury and remains doubtful for Monday’s game. Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Mavericks have won just two of the past 10 games but are coming off of a 123-117 win against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie led the team with 31 points, while P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson contributed 27 and 20 points, respectively.

The Nets are still in the contention for a play-in spot but are very unlikely to make it. They are 7.0 games behind the 10th-placed Miami Heat with just 11 games left on the season. They are 2-8 over the past 10 games and are on a three-game losing streak.

Brooklyn is coming off of a 108-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Trendon Watford led the team in scoring off the bench with 26 points. Cameron Johnson led the starters with 20 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Klay Thompson’s points total is set at 14.5. He has crossed that mark in two straight matchups and should be able to do so Monday as well. Bet on the over.

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to do so again on Monday, we feel like this is a good spot to take a risk and bet on the over.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Mavericks to get a win on the road. We expect the same. Dallas should cover the spread for a win to keep the pressure piling on the Suns. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 218 points.

