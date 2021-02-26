Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - February 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The inconsistent Dallas Mavericks take on the dominant Brooklyn Nets in a 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Barclays Center on Saturday. The enticing clash will see Luka Doncic go head to head with James Harden for the first time this season.

After losing 97-111 against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers in their last game, the Dallas Mavericks will face another stern test when they lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets, who are second in the East.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, continued their formidable winning run, registering their eighth consecutive win by beating the Orlando Magic in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 27th; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, February 28th, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have won seven times in their last ten outings, but Rick Carlisle's men sit tenth in the West after a poor start to their campaign.

Luka Doncic and crew will look for a solid performance against the sizzling Brooklyn Nets to boost their side's hopes of making the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks were quite poor in their last game against the 76ers. as Doncic and co. committed 22 turnovers and shot 41% from the field. Joel Embiid proved to be too good in the paint, as the Dallas Mavericks got outscored 51-26 in the post area.

Luka Doncic, who has been averaging 28.9 points per game this season, scored 19 points as Simmons did a tremendous job to defend the Dallas Mavericks talisman.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic will be expected to produce a big outing for the Dallas Mavericks. With Harden upping his defensive game, Doncic will have to be at his offensive best when he goes up against the former league MVP.

In his MVP-caliber season, Luka Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, nine assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Dallas Maverick will want their talisman to bounce back from his poor outing in the last game, though.

Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Maxi Kleber, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, C - Boban Marjanovic.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are easily one of the top two sides in the competition at the moment. The star-studded Nets have managed to win six games on the trot without Kevin Durant, thanks to top-drawer performances from James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Irving and Harden were once against the best performers for Steve Nash's side in their 129-92 blowout win over the Orlando Magic; the duo combined for 47 points, 16 assists and 14 boards in that game.

The Brooklyn Nets are in no hurry to rush Durant into the lineup, as the team is doing fairly well at the moment.

Steve Nash said he expects to get Kevin Durant back before the All Star break, but reiterates the team is being cautious with his timeline to return. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2021

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has continued to perform at an incredible level as he looks to win his maiden NBA championship. He had to endure a tough few weeks initially, receiving a lot of criticism for his trade request to the Nets.

However, with all that fuss firmly behind him, Harden has upped his game to propel the Nets to second in the East . The 'Beard' is averaging 24.9 points and a career-high 11.4 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game since joining the Brooklyn Nets.

That's 8 Ws in a row for the Nets 😃



Their longest winning streak since 2006! pic.twitter.com/rNccRnbgjb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Joe Harris, F - Bruce Brown Jr., C - DeAndre Jordan.

Mavericks vs Nets Match Prediction

Considering their recent form, the Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly the favorites in this game.

The Dallas Mavericks will have to play the best game of their season to have any chance of upsetting the in-form Brooklyn Nets away from home. Nonetheless, this match could prove to be a high-scoring affair, as both teams boast some of the best offensive players in the league.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Nets?

The match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets will be televised nationally on ABC. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.