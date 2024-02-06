Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It's one of the two games TNT will televise. The Mavericks and Nets have had a streaky season, but their rosters boast some big names. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving spearhead Dallas' charge, while Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons could be among the star attractions.

Both teams have struggled with injuries, so it's unsure whether they will be at full strength for Tuesday's clash. Most players will be game-time decisions. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET. TNT will cover the game nationally, while local operators Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Yes Network (Brooklyn) will also televise the contest. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 6

The Mavericks haven't updated their injury report yet. However, Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II are the only ones likely to make it again. Exum was out with an ankle injury and a game-time decision. Lively was out with a broken nose and is sidelined until Feb. 8.

Brooklyn Nets injury report for Feb. 6

The Nets could have several absentees against the Mavericks. Lonnie Walker IV exited Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a hamstring strain, the same injury that saw him miss 17 games. Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith will not play against his former team because of an ankle injury.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Darique Whitehead are also out with knee and leg injuries. Cam Johnson is day-to-day because of a hip issue.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 6

The Mavericks will likely stick to the starting lineup they deployed against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were in the backcourt, while Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Maxi Kleber completed the rest of the lineup. Grant Williams, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell could play the most minutes off the bench.

Here's the Mavericks' starting lineup and depth chart against the Nets:

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Seth Curry Small forwards Josh Green Tim Hardaway Jr. Power forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams Olivier-Maxence Prosper Centers Maxi Kleber Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 6

The Nets will likely stick to their lineup from Monday, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas in the backcourt and Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton on the frontcourt. Ben Simmons is back and could play decent minutes off the bench, along with Royce O'Neale, Dennis Smith Jr., Harry Giles III and Trendon Watford.

Here's the Nets' starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 6:

Point guards Spencer Dinwiddie Ben Simmons Dennis Smith Jr. Shooting guards Cam Thomas Lonnie Walker IV* Small forwards Mikal Bridges Royce O'Neale Power forwards Camron Johnson Trendon Watford Centers Nic Claxton Harry Giles III

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets key matchups

The Dallas Mavericks have been much better than the Brooklyn Nets this season. However, the Nets could cause some trouble against the Mavericks with their size and length on the perimeter. Winning some player matchups could do the trick for either team.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be up against some of the best defenders in the NBA: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale. The matchup between the Mavericks backcourt duo and these defensive threats could determine the grand scheme.

The other one is between the Mavericks' bigs and Nic Claxton. The latter can expose Dallas on both ends with Dereck Lively II out. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell will have an uphill task to limit Claxton's impact.

