Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads  - March 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will round off their four-game road trip to the East Coast against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday.

The Mavericks are coming off a 101-111 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jason Kidd's men underperformed on the offensive end as Jalen Brunson was the only player to get past the 20-point mark. Dallas was on a three-game winning streak before the Sixers' game. They will be hoping to return home on a positive note by beating Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Hornets enter this game on the back of three consecutive victories. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-106 in their previous outing. Six players recorded double-digit scores. LaMelo Ball led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists on the night.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks are yet to update their injury report following their match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson were listed as out and that's likely to be the case again. Spencer Dinwiddie is yet to feature in back-to-back games this season, so he could be considered day-to-day.

Player Name Status Reason Reggie Bullock Out Personal reasons Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Foot injury Theo Pinson Out Finger injury Spencer Dinwiddie Day-to-day Rest

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Hornets have ruled out Gordon Hayward for this match.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Out Ankle sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting Odds & Spreads- March 19th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Dallas Mavericks 43-27 -123 Over 225.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Charlotte Hornets 35-35 -101 Under 225.5 (-110) +2 (-110)

The Mavericks are favored to win this tie. They have a 20-15 record on the road. The Hornets have been on a roll lately but could find it difficult to topple Dallas, who have won 28 of their last 35 games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

The Mavericks are 20-17 against the spread on the road. Dallas' totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. Luka Doncic is averaging 30.3 points per game across his last eight games.

Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

The Hornets 18-14-1 against the spread at home. The Hornets' totals have gone OVER in three of their last five games. LaMelo Ball has scored over 20 points in four of his last six outings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are likely to deploy the same starting five from their last game if Spencer Dinwiddie is available to play. Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic will likely start in the backcourt, while Dinwiddie or Maxi Kleber could partner Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell on the frontcourt.

Josh Green, Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are likely to stick with their starting lineup from their previous game. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier were the two guards, while PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee started in the frontcourt.

Cody Martin, Montrezl Harrell and Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely play the most minutes among the second unit.

The Mavericks have won 28 of their last 35 games. The Hornets are 8-3 against Western Conference teams at home. The Mavericks are 4-6 against Eastern Conference teams on the road.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Doncic; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Maxi Kleber; Center: Dwight Powell.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier; Small Forward: Miles Bridges; Power Forward: PJ Washington; Center: Mason Plumlee.

