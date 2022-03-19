Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Mar. 19. In their only meeting this season, the Mavericks emerged victorious.

Dallas is coming off a disappointing 111-101 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Jalen Brunson scored 24 points for the Mavs on 71.4% shooting from the field. For the 76ers, it was once again big man Joel Embiid who led the way, scoring 32 points.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off a 116-106 win against the Atlanta Hawks. LaMelo Ball racked up 22 points and 11 assists for the Hornets. Montrezl Harrell made an impact off the bench, scoring 20 points.

The game was neck and neck, before a big fourth-quarter performance from the Hornets helped them emerge victorious.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, Mar. 19, 7:00 PM IST (Sunday, Mar. 20; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks have been splendid since the start of 2022. They started the season slowly but have now picked up the pace as they surge towards the playoffs. The Mavs, 43-27, are not too far behind the Utah Jazz (47-23) and the Golden State Warriors (48-23). With 12 games left, they will fancy their chances of finishing top 3 in the West.

Luka Doncic has been one of the biggest reasons behind the Mavs' turnaround. The Slovenian has been on a tear lately, averaging 29.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG and 7.1 APG since the All-Star break.

He was the Player of the Month in February, and he also climbed a few positions in the MVP charts. To complement him, the Mavs brought in Spencer Dinwiddie, who has done an exceptional job.

Against the Hornets, the Mavs will look to return to winning ways. The defeat against the 76ers was a disappointing one. They would like to end the last game of the four-game East Coast trip with a win.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Jalen Brunson; F - Spencer Dinwiddie; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; C - Dwight Powell.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets (35-35) found some form in the last week. They are currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) in ninth position. Despite being ranked second in offensive rankings, the Hornets have struggled in defense, where they are ranked 23rd.

If they wish to make it to the playoffs, they need to get better at that end of the floor. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier have been their main players this season. With just 12 games left, the trio will have to be at their best as the Hornets seek to reach the playoffs

The Hornets are in stunning form going into the Mavs game and will fancy their chances of a win at home. However, the Mavs are a strong side, so the Hornets will have to put in a strong collective effort.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Miles Bridges; F - PJ Washington; C - Mason Plumlee.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 43-27 -120 Over 225.5 (-110) -1.5 Charlotte Hornets 35-35 +100 Under 225.5 (-110) +1.5

The Mavs are expected to win, as they have been in good form in the last month. Although the Hornets are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, they have a leaky defense and could struggle to stop Luka Doncic.

The Mavs also have a great support cast around Doncic. Considering the same, the oddsmakers have given the Mavs better odds to win this game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

The Mavs' total points tallies have gone under five times in their last six road games. Luka Doncic has averaged 28.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 7.4 APG in his last five appearances The Mavericks have won five of their last six road games

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic belongs in the MVP discussion.



— 28.2/9.3/8.6

— Only player averaging 28/8/8

— Top 5 in points and assists

— 2nd best record in 2022 (Suns)

— 43-26 team record

— 36-17 when he plays

— No All-Star teammate Luka Doncic belongs in the MVP discussion.— 28.2/9.3/8.6— Only player averaging 28/8/8— Top 5 in points and assists— 2nd best record in 2022 (Suns)— 43-26 team record— 36-17 when he plays— No All-Star teammate https://t.co/fFAzbuEsrE

Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

The Hornets have a 17-17 record at home. The Hornets have a 13-13 record against Western Conference teams this season. The Hornets have scored over 115 points in five of their last six games at home.

Mavericks vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Mavs are in stellar form and riding high on confidence. They are favorites coming into this game, as they have the perfect balance on the roster. They are also a defensively resolute team that can get stops against the Hornets' offense.

The scores have been under in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.

The Mavs have won six of the last ten meetings between the two teams.

The Mavs have won seven of their last ten meetings against teams from the Eastern Conference.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Hornets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Mavs and the Hornets will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southeast.

