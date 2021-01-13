Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will be hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in a 2020-21 NBA game featuring the competition's best young talent.

The Charlotte Hornets have won their last four games and currently hold a 6-5 record on the season heading into their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have also been in good recent form, winning their last three games before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans got postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets - 2020-21 NBA season.

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 13th, 7:00 PM ET.

Venue: Spectrum Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks have been coming into form of late, finding their 'sweet-spot' from an offensive perspective.

In their last game, the Dallas Mavericks were able to easily take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic, to improve to 5-4 on the season.

The Dallas Mavericks' slow start to the season seems to be a thing of the past, and with the talented scorers they possess, the team could pose problems galore for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks' recent success has a lot to do with the all-star caliber play of their 21-year-old superstar Luka Doncic.

When the Dallas Mavericks play their best basketball, Luka Doncic invariably does most of the scoring. Doncic is averaging some staggering numbers this season - a team-leading 26.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Another day, another triple-double for Luka Doncic.



His 27th triple-double moves him past Elgin Baylor for 17th all-time and 1 away from tying Michael Jordan.



Reminder: @luka7doncic is just 21 years oldpic.twitter.com/J8r1Cv5zPr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 10, 2021

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will certainly have some open looks at the basket in this game, as the Charlotte Hornets have not been defending with great efficiency thus far.

In what could be an offensive shootout, the Dallas Mavericks will be glad to have Luka Doncic on their side for this matchup on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks' Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F J Green, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets are looking like a top-tier team of late, winning their last four games to improve to 6-5 on the season.

The Charlotte Hornets have been shooting the ball with great effeciency during their four-game win streak and have also run their offense to perfection.

Courtesy some huge performances from Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets will hope to keep their momentum going against the surging Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is on fire lately and has been the catalyst behind the Charlotte Hornets' improving fortunes in offense.

Hayward's last four games have inflated his season averages considerably; he now boasts a team-leading 22.5 points per game.

Gordon Hayward’s last 4 games:



29.3 PPG

4.5 RPG

55.4% FG

50% 3PT

92.3% FT



Charlotte 4-0 pic.twitter.com/cwcbkhDmhE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2021

In the off-season, Gordon Hayward signed a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

There were many critics claiming that Gordon Hayward was grossly overpaid, but he seems to have silenced his naysayers with a bevy of solid performances this season. The Charlotte Hornets will be hoping for Gordon Hayward to once again lead their offense as they go for their fifth-straight win.

Charlotte Hornets' Predicted Lineup

G Terry Rozier, G Devonte Graham, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo.

Mavericks vs Hornets Prediction

Both teams have been playing their best basketball in recent times, so this one could be a closely-fought affair.

The determining factor in this game could very well come down to the two teams' young stars; the Dallas Mavericks will hope to get the ball in Luka Doncic's hands as the clock runs down.

With the Dallas Mavericks appearing to be the slightly more well-rounded team of the two, they are expected to take down the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Wednesday.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Hornets?

The game will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports Carolinas. NBA fans can also live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.