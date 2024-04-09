Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks play the first of their final three road games this season in North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Dallas, which won 124-118 in the first meeting back in November, will be looking to bring out the broom in the rematch. The Mavericks' wave of success, which has been going on since early March, could continue against the hapless hosts.

The Hornets will welcome the Mavericks without LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, Cody Martin and Mark Williams. Steve Clifford will put the onus on rookie Brandon Miller to carry the team with support from Grant Williams and Miles Bridges.

"Luka Legend" and Kyrie Irving are leading a team that's looking like it's headed for a deep playoff run. They are in the midst of a sprint that may see them finish in the top four in the West. The Mavericks could swat the Hornets' attempt to defend their home court in the rematch.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Spectrum Center will host the face-off between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets. Bally Sports SE-CHA and WFAA/UniMas 49 will cover the game locally. Basketball fans outside the said regions can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-750) vs. Hornets (+525)

Spread: Mavericks (-13.0) vs. Hornets (+13.0)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o221.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u221.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Dallas Mavericks are peaking at just the right time, having lost just twice in Mar. 7. They will likely show no mercy on the Hornets as they are looking to grab a top-four spot and open the playoffs at home. After a well-deserved rest, expect Luka Doncic and Co. to be sharp on Tuesday.

The Charlotte Hornets don’t want to just lay down for the rampaging Mavericks if their past week is an indication. They stunned the Orlando Magic 124-115 on Friday and then pushed OKC Thunder to the limit on Sunday before losing 121-118. Charlotte has relished the role of a spoiler and will try to sustain that part versus the visitors in the rematch.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - P.J. Washington, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Daniel Gafford, PG - Kyrie Irving and PG - Luka Doncic will start for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dante Exum, who has been superb as the bench mob’s leader, will likely be the sixth man against the Hornets. Tim Hardaway Jr. could also contend for that spot if Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants more outside threat.

C - Nick Richards, F - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, G - Vasilije Micic and PG - Tre Mann could open the game for the Charlotte Hornets.

Grant Williams could be the first reserve to play to battle Dallas’ imposing frontline. Davis Bertans is also an option to snipe at the Mavericks’ perimeter defense.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Luka Doncic has a 31.5 over/under points prop on Tuesday. “Luka Legend” is off to another high-scoring month, a trend that will likely continue against Charlotte’s inept defense. Unless Jason Kidd limits his minutes, he is probably zooming past his points prop.

Brandon Miller had a rough-shooting game against the OKC Thunder two nights ago. However, his 18.5 points prop might not be that high on Tuesday. The rookie will likely bounce back and top his points prop.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Mavericks are playing with confidence, a sense of urgency and a purpose. Charlotte will put up a fight but the visitors’ superior roster led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be too much. Dallas will likely beat the +13.0 spread if Doncic and Irving are given their usual minutes. Otherwise, the home team could cover the same.