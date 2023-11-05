Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 5)

After losing their unbeaten start to the season against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks will look to bounce back against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Dallas has looked vastly improved this season. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are playing well together, while Grant Williams' offseason addition has dramatically elevated the defense.

The Hornets, though, look like the same team they were last season — strong on offense but worrisome at the defensive end of the court.

Charlotte's tepid offseason has left them devoid of high-level bench options. Brandon Miller's development will be the primary goal.

The Mavericks should have too much talent, at both ends of the court, for the Hornets to contain. Nevertheless, Dallas will need to limit LaMelo Ball if they want to avoid a dogfight late on.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Game details

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (4-1) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3)

Date and Time: Nov. 5 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Hornets will need to find a way of slowing down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The two superstars can put the team on their back when required and have been impressive to start the season.

Grant Williams and Derrick Lively II have been enjoying a strong start to life in Dallas and will pose an additional threat to the Hornets.

Charlotte's perimeter defense has been porous at times, which could give the Mavericks a significant advantage.

Nevertheless, Gordon Hayward's perimeter defense will be essential for the Hornets' chances of success. The veteran wing provides secondary playmaking point-of-attack defense and can be a featured scorer when needed.

That versatility is essential to a young team like Charlotte, who at times need to lean on their veterans.

Overall, the Mavericks will start as the favorites. LaMelo Ball and Hayward will be the two primary players tasked with ensuring that the Hornets are still in the game during the final minutes.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+460) vs Mavericks (-620)

Spread: Hornets +11 (-110) vs Mavericks -11 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o/u 236) vs Mavericks (o/u 236) -110/-110

Dallas is heavily favored to beat the Hornets. Their spread of +11 shows that Las Vegas could have a potential blow-out due to the disparity in talent level.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Potential starting lineups

The Mavericks starting lineup could look like: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr, Grant Williams, Derrick Lively II

The Mavericks starting five has an elite offensive punch, solid defense and reliable floor spacing. There's a reason they jumped out to a 5-0 start this season.

The Hornets starting lineup, meanwhile, could look like: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams

The Hornets have all the attributes to boast a strong starting five. However, they've been unable to figure it out in recent seasons.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Top 3 player stats

Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 50 FG%

Doncic has started the season looking like a potential MVP and will have a big impact against Charlotte.

Kyrie Irving: 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 44.6 FG%

Irving has looked engaged and hungry to start the season. If the Mavericks are getting this version of the superstar guard, they will be a scary team to deal with.

Grant Williams: 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 51.1 FG%

Grant Williams has revolutionized the Mavericks defense. He's already earning praise from Doncic and is quickly becoming a key player for his new team.

Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 30.5 FG%

Ball has bounced back from his fractured ankle. He's begun to show flashes of his elite upside again and is vital to the Hornets' chances of success.

Gordon Hayward: 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 48.9 FG%

Hayward is in the final year of his contract. He's playing for a new deal elsewhere in the league. So far, he's proving that he could still be a versatile member of a starting lineup.

Terry Rozier: 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 46.1 FG%

Rozier has figured out how to co-exist with Ball. The veteran guard could become a reliable scoring outlet who could also offer secondary creation and ball-handling.