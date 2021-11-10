Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center for a chance to extend their season-high three-game winning run. They’re heading into the lair of a very confident Bulls team that just dismantled the previously rampaging Brooklyn Nets in their last home game.

After a rather inconsistent start, Dallas is starting to find its groove with the emergence of Jalen Brunson and the return of Kristaps Porzingis to the roster. Luka Doncic has been doing his usual magic for the Dallas Mavericks, but it’s with a more complete lineup that has seen them string together wins.

Waiting for them will be the imposing Chicago Bulls, who waylaid the Nets via their offensive depth. In their most complete win of the season, six players scored in double figures, including their starting five.

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates



Durant: "They got a nice bench, well-coached, and a great crowd."



(Via Kevin Durant said the Chicago Bulls have "three elite-level scorers."Durant: "They got a nice bench, well-coached, and a great crowd."(Via @BrooklynNets Kevin Durant said the Chicago Bulls have "three elite-level scorers."Durant: "They got a nice bench, well-coached, and a great crowd."(Via @BrooklynNets)

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will be at the helm of the Chicago Bulls’ offense. They will be an acid test for a middling Dallas Mavericks defense that’s ranked 15th in the league.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Only Maxi Kleber, who will miss his fifth consecutive game, is on the Dallas Mavericks’ injury list. Kleber is still recovering from a strained left oblique.

Player: Status: Reason: Maxi Kleber Out Injury/Illness - Left Oblique; Strain

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls’ injury report is as lengthy as ever. Zach LaVine, who has a left thumb sprain, continues to play through the pain as long as he is cleared. Coby White hasn’t played a minute yet this season, but could finally return next month.

Patrick Williams is still recovering from a tear in his left wrist, which he suffered against the New York Knicks. Tyler Cook, Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic have all been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Tyler Cook Out G League - Two-Way Devon Dotson Out G League - Two-Way Zach LaVine Available Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Marko Simonovic Out G League - On Assignment Coby White Out Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder Patrick Williams Out Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Ligament Tear

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls:

Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson have been exceptional in the Dallas Mavericks' winning streak. [Photo: CBS Sports]

Jason Kidd could retain the starting five he used in the Dallas Mavericks' last game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He started with a double-big combo featuring Kristaps Porzingis at power forward and Dwight Powell at center. The move allows Jalen Brunson to come off the bench as the second unit’s main scorer.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will slide to his usual shooting guard position with Luka Doncic as the playmaker. Dorian Finney-Smith will handle small forward duties for the Dallas Mavericks.

Chicago Bulls

Javonte Green has taken Patrick Williams’ place in the starting unit and will play the small forward role. Lonzo Ball orchestrates the play for the Chicago Bulls with Zach LaVine taking the two-guard spot. DeMar DeRozan has played exceptionally well as the team’s small-ball power forward and would take his customary position.

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan is playing like an MVP candidate.



26.9 PPG (career-high)

5.7 RPG

50/39/86%

7-3 record

+81 +/- (leads team, 8th in NBA) DeMar DeRozan is playing like an MVP candidate.26.9 PPG (career-high)5.7 RPG50/39/86%7-3 record+81 +/- (leads team, 8th in NBA) https://t.co/NqQEtjHYNj

Nikola Vucevic keeps his normal starting center job for the Chicago Bulls.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls:

Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

Chicago Bulls

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Edited by Parimal Dagdee