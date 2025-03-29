Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 29 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Dallas Mavericks will end their four-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Dallas won its last game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday and will look to make it two in a row against the Bulls. The team is holding on to the 10th seed (36-38) in the Western Conference as it tries to capture a spot in the play-in tournament.

This will be the second 2024-25 season meeting between the Mavs and the Bulls. The Mavericks won their previous game against Chicago, 119-99. They were led by Luka Doncic, who recorded 27 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in the win.

Kyrie Irving was also key, recording 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Meanwhile, the Bulls hung their hopes on Nikola Vucevic, who ended his night with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

This was a terrible game for the Bulls, as only four players scored 10+ points. It’ll be interesting to see what they have in store during the rematch on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for March 29

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks are still plagued with injuries and have a ton of adjustments to make for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. Kyrie Irving (ACL), Dante Exum (hand) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) are out against Chicago.

Furthermore, Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are doubtful, while P.J. Tucker (ankle) and Kai Jones (hip) are questionable. Lastly, Anthony Davis and Brandon Williams are listed as probable.

Chicago Bulls injury report

Meanwhile, the Bulls don’t have it any easier and will need to make some significant adjustments for their game against the Mavs. Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder), Tre Jones (foot), E.J. Liddell (illness), Emanuel Miller (G League) and Jahmir Young (G League) are all out against Dallas. Moreover, Lonzo Ball (wrist) is listed as doubtful.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Mavericks are expected to start Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Kai Jones.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Spencer Dinwiddie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Anthony Davis Kai Jones Jaden Hardy Max Christie Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Dwight Powell







Kessler Edwards

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth charts

The Chicago Bulls are expected to start Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Coby White, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Josh Giddey Kevin Huerter Coby White Matas Buzelis Nikola Vucevic Jevon Carter Dalen Terry Julian Phillips Patrick Williams Zach Collins

Talen Horton-Tucker



Jalen Smith

The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET from United Center and will air on CHSN and KFAA.

