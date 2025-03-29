Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Saturday. Dallas is 10th in the West with a 36-38 record, while Chicago is ninth in the East with a 33-40 record.

The two teams have played each other 85 times in the regular season, with the Mavs holding a 45-42 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 6 when Dallas won 119-99 behind former Maverick Luka Doncic’s 27 points and 13 assists. Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 29, at United Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Chicago Sports Network and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+120) vs. Bulls (-140)

Spread: Mavericks (+2.5) vs. Bulls (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o237) vs. Bulls -110 (u237)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Mavericks are in the final play-in spot but just barely. They have a one-game lead over the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs have won four of their past 10 games and are coming off of a 101-92 win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Jaden Hardy led the team in scoring with 22 points off the bench. Anthony Davis, who made his return to the lineup on Monday, had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulls are on a four-game win streak and have won eight of the past 10 games. They are coming off of a great 119-117 win against the LA Lakers on Thursday. Down one point with just over two seconds left, Josh Giddey had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond the half to send United Center into a frenzy.

Giddey led the team with a triple-double of 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Coby White had 26 points and nine assists.

Chicago could move further up in the standings as it is just 1.5 games behind the eighth-placed Orlando Magic and two games behind the seventh-placed Atlanta Hawks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls betting props

Anthony Davis’ points total is set at 21.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

Josh Giddey’s points total is set at 22.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. Bet on Giddey to have another dominant outing and post over 22.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Bulls to win at home. While this should be a close game, they should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 237 points.

