Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks start their short roadtrip with a visit to the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks are coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans while the Bulls put out a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Dallas ended their two-game homestand with a 108-92 win against the Pelicans. The Mavericks finally had an easy win after two close games versus the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. They have a chance to extend their winning streak during a short two-game roadtrip to Chicago and San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Bulls ended a two-game losing skid with a win over the Nets. Chicago has lost back-to-back games against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team before getting the much-needed victory on Monday. It was their seventh win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 11th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a strong start to the season under head coach Jason Kidd. They have a 7-3 record, which is tied for second place in the Western Conference standings. The Mavericks are still trying to find their rhythm despite their good record.

In the win over the Pelicans, the Mavericks had to overcome a rough start in the first quarter. They put in a nice run in the second quarter and never looked back as they defeated the worst team in the NBA.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kristaps Porzingis, who was in early foul trouble, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Tim Hardaway and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic entered the season as one of the favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA MVP Award. However, Doncic is averaging just 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's also been struggling to shoot the ball at 44.2% from the field and a career-low 29.5% from beyond the arc.

The 22-year-old superstar is still adjusting to Jason Kidd's system, but he will eventually get his scoring back. If the Mavericks want to extend their winning streak against the Chicago Bulls, they will need Doncic to be more aggressive on offense.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Tim Hardaway Jr.; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Kristaps Porzingis; C - Dwight Powell.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls suffered two straight losses at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers before their big game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls kept it close against the Nets in the first three quarters as they pulled away in the fourth. They scored 42 points in the quarter, while limiting Brooklyn to just 17 points.

DeMar DeRozan led the team with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Zach LaVine finished with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lonzo Ball had just 11 points after struggling from the field. DeRozan liked the aggressiveness of the the Bulls in the fourth quarter.

"We stayed resilient, especially going into that fourth quarter. We stayed aggressive and kept attacking, getting out on transition and making everything tough for them," DeRozan said.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine has been the unquestioned star of the Chicago Bulls with the team surrounding him stars since the trade deadline. The Bulls added Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, and they appear to be legitimate playoff contenders this season.

LaVine is averaging 26.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. He's still struggling to hit beyond the arc like many other stars, but he's been aggressive at attacking the rim and making his teammates better. Against the Dallas Mavericks, LaVine would need to be at his best to get the win.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic

Mavericks vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls are two of the best teams to start the 2021-22 NBA season. The Mavericks are on a three-game winning streak while the Bulls have homecourt advantage. It is a very even matchup on paper, with Chicago possibly winning since they have the bigger momentum after beating a team like the Brooklyn Nets.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Bulls?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls game will be live streamed on NBA League Pass. Local fans can also watch the game at Bally Sports SouthWest in Dallas and NBC Sports in Chicago.

Edited by Diptanil Roy