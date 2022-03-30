Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a road game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The last time the two teams met, Luka Doncic’s triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists was not enough, as the Cavaliers won 114-96.

The Mavericks are coming off a dominant 128-110 win against the LA Lakers, where Doncic recorded his 10th triple-double of the season. The Lakers, playing without LeBron James, were unable to get a win, despite Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk combining for 53 points.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, snapped their three-game losing streak with a 107-101 win against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen combined for 45 points.

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) are fourth in the West, trailing the Golden State Warriors (48-28) by just a game. The Cavaliers matchup marks the start of a four-game road trip before the Mavericks conclude their regular season at home.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) are seventh in the East, falling into the play-In tournament bracket due to a poor stretch recently. However, they will fancy their chances of qualifying directly for the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Spencer Dinwiddie's arrival improves the team composition.

Trey Burke and Sterling Brown will be unavailable after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Theo Pinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. will remain on the sidelines, with no change in their status.

Player Name Status Reason Trey Burke Out League's health and safety protocols Sterling Brown Out League's health and safety protocols Theo Pinson Out Finger injury Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left foot fracture

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have gone 5-6 in Jarrett Allen's absence.

Rajon Rondo is listed as doubtful, recovering from a sprain in his right ankle. Evan Mobley will be unavailable, nursing a sprain in his left ankle. Jarrett Allen is out with a fracture on his left hand finger. Colin Sexton and Dean Wade are expected to miss the rest of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Rajon Rondo Doubtful Right ankle sprain Evan Mobley Out Left ankle sprain Jarrett Allen Out Left finger fracture Collin Sexton Out Left knee meniscal tear Dean Wade Out Right knee surgery

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 47-29 -190 O 214 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 42-33 +160 U 214 (-110) +4.5 (-110)

The Mavericks are favored to win against the Cavaliers, despite playing away from home. Both teams are defensively strong. The Mavericks have allowed just 104.2 points per game, ranked second. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have conceded just 104.6 points per game, ranked third.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

1. The Mavericks have a 20-17 record on the road.

2. The Mavericks have averaged 111.4 points in their last five games.

3. The Mavericks are 14-4 with Spencer Dinwiddie.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. The Cavaliers are 17-12 against Western Conference teams this season.

2. The Cavaliers have won only two of their last five games.

3. The Cavaliers have put up 103.9 points per game against the Mavericks since 2018-19.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic should be the team’s floor general, with support from Jalen Brunson at shooting guard. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith are likely to fill the forward positions, with Dwight Powell manning the paint.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro are expected to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Caris LeVert at small forward. Lauri Markkanen could start as a power forward, with Ed Davis likely to make the starting five.

1. The Mavericks have won four of their last five games.

2. The Cavaliers are 24-14 at home.

3. Luka Doncic has scored 30+ points in three of his last five outings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard – Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard – Jalen Brunson | Small Forward – Reggie Bullock | Power Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith | Center – Dwight Powell.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Darius Garland | Shooting Guard – Isaac Okoro | Small Forward – Caris LeVert | Power Forward – Lauri Markkanen | Center – Ed Davis.

