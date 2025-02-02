Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 2 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks will be on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Mavs are eighth in the West with a 26-23 record, while Cleveland is first in the East with a 39-9 record.

Dallas reportedly agreed to trade Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis on Saturday night. This is arguably one of the biggest trades ever, with two of the top 10 players in the league switching teams.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mavs decided to move on from their leader of the past six years, who led them to the NBA Finals in the last season. It remains to be seen how the decision plays out.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas is coming off a 117-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Kyrie Irving led the team with 28 points, while P.J. Washington had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Daniel Gafford (16 points and 13 rebounds) had a double-double as well.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is coming off a 137-115 blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Darius Garland led the Cavs in scoring with 26 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 24 points. Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ty Jerome had 20 points off the bench.

The two teams have faced each other on 86 occasions, with the Cavs holding a 46-40 lead. This will be their second game this season. They last played on Jan. 3 when Cleveland won 134-122. Evan Mobley led the team with 34 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Mavs, who were without Irving and Doncic, were led in scoring by Quentin Grimes’ 26 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports

Mavericks injury report for Feb. 2

The Mavs injury report, as per ESPN, has Anthony Davis as out with an abdomen injury. Dwight Powell (hip) and Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) are out as well. Kyrie Irving (shoulder), P.J. Washington (knee) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are questionable.

Cavaliers injury report for Feb. 2

The Cavs will be without Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Dean Wade (right knee). Caris LeVert (wrist) and Craig Porter Jr. (illness) are questionable.

Here’s a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 2.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups and depth chart

Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kyrie Irving (DD) Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy SG Spencer Dinwiddie Max Christie Quentin Grimes SF Klay Thompson Dante Exum Naji Marshall PF P.J. Washington (DD) Naji Marshall Olivier-Maxence Prosper C Daniel Gafford (DD) P.J. Washington (DD) Kylor Kelly

*DD indicates day-to-day

Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Ty Jerome Donovan Mitchell SG Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Georges Niang Jaylon Tyson PF Evan Mobley Georges Niang Max Strus C Jarrett Allen Evan Mobley Tristan Thompson

Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Local broadcasts will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and KFAA. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.