Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and Betting tips | February 27, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Cavaliers winning the first 113-110 on Dec. 27. The game is part of the NBA's 11-game slate.

The Mavericks, 33-24, are eighth in the West, coming off a 133-111 road loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 62 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, albeit in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, 37-19, are second in the East, coming off a 114-105 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Five players scored in double-digits in the win, shooting 50.6%.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee game between the Cavaliers and Mavericks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.

Spread: Mavericks +4.5 vs. Cavaliers -4

Moneyline: Mavericks +166 vs. Cavaliers -185

Total over and under: Mavericks O 233.5 vs. Cavaliers U 234

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Cavaliers beat the Mavericks on the road in their previous outing, producing a comeback in the fourth quarter, limiting the Mavs to 41 points in the second half.

The Cavs comprehensively outperformed the Mavs in the rebounding contest 57-37, including 18 offensive rebounds, notably without their All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have averaged 118.6 points per game, ranking eighth in the NBA, with a shooting accuracy of 47.8%, the 13th best in the league. Their 3-point shooting stands at 37.5%, placing them 10th.

However, they convert only 75.6% of their free throws, ranking them 26th. The Mavericks also average 42.1 rebounds and 25.4 assists per game, ranking 24th and 22nd, respectively, and maintain a low average of 12.5 turnovers per game, the fourth-best in the league.

The Cavaliers have averaged 114.4 points per game, placing them 16th, shooting 48.3%, which ranks 12th. They shoot 36.0% from beyond the arc, ranking 19th in the league.

The Cavaliers convert 76.9% of their free-throw attempts, placing them 19th. They also average 44.8 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh, along with 27.4 assists per game, putting them in the 10th spot, and committing 13.4 turnovers per game, ranking 18th.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, PJ Washington at PF and Dereck Lively at center.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will start Darius Garland at PG, Donovan Mitchell at SG, Max Strus at SF, Evan Mobley at PF and Jarrett Allen at center.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 25.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, has averaged 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 32.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines with a -4 point spread and -185 on the moneyline.

The Mavericks' elite offense has favored the lines to cross the point total mark at 233.5, while the Cavs' defense has favored them to go under 234.